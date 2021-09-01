Fort Defiance setter selected as top Virginia player of the week

FORT DEFIANCE — Baylee Blalock, the junior setter on the Fort Defiance’s volleyball team, has been selected as Virginia’s MaxPreps/AVCA Girls High School Player of the Week for her playing accomplishments during the last week of August. The top player for each state was announced Monday on MaxPreps.com.

Blalock’s game stats compiled in 11 sets of playing time earned her a spot on the weekly national list. During that span of competition she tallied 109 assists for an average of 9.91 per game to guide her team to a hitting percentage of 28%.

She also recorded 34 digs during the week for 3.09 per game. In addition, she had three aces and one block.

“We have not had a player on the list since Megan Good’s senior year in 2013, so this is a very special award! Baylee had a tremendous setting week and was a huge part of our team’s success last week as she is our one setter in a 5-1 rotation,” Fort Defiance Coach Sue Leonard said.

The MaxPreps/AVCA High School Player of the Week Program is a partnership between the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and CBS MaxPreps.Inc. Each week, deserving student-athletes at the high school level who have demonstrated outstanding play on the court throughout the week are selected for the nation-wide list. Only one player is selected from each state.

