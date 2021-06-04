Fort Defiance shuts out Riverheads in softball

Wood was extremely pleased with the discipline his hitters showed at the plate.

“That was probably our best of the season,” he said. “We got 10 hits, but the only problem was we just couldn’t get that big hit as we left 10 runners stranded. That isn’t going to work in tight postseason games.”

The Indians left seven on base in scoring position for the game, but that mattered little once Berry found her form.

Riverheads (1-5, 1-5) is in a rapid tumble down the Region 1B power ratings. After Thursday’s loss to the Hornets, the Gladiators dropped to the fourth and final playoff position. That puts them in dire need of wins next week when their schedule is loaded with four games, starting with a doubleheader at home Monday against the surging Bison.

“We got to get some Ws next week or we are going to be in trouble,” Riverheads head coach Mike Walters said. “We definitely don’t have an easy week ahead.”

Walters said the team talked before the game about the importance of getting to Berry early.

“If you don’t do it early, you aren’t going to do it against her,” he said. “We got some hits in the early innings, but we could not get that run-producing hit to set an early tone.”