Fort Defiance shuts out Riverheads in softball

GREENVILLE — Fort Defiance’s Lilian Berry did not have her best stuff early Friday, but once the junior hurler found her groove, it was lights out for Riverheads.
Berry retired the last 13 batters of the game as the Indians rebounded with a 4-0 victory over the Gladiators in Shenandoah District softball.
The Oregon State commit, coming off a 3-1 loss on Tuesday at Buffalo Gap when Kate Alger smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowed four hits in the first three innings, but the Gladiators weren’t able to buy a clutch hit with runners in scoring position. After Berry fanned Pearl Bass to end the third inning, the Gladiators never touched her again.
Berry, who wiggled out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the first, struck out 11, including the final two batters of the game, and walked one. The free pass came in the first to load the sacks.
The win, coupled with Wilson’s 3-0 setback at Buffalo Gap, puts Fort (8-2, 7-1) back in the driver’s seat for the district’s automatic Region 3C berth with a two-game lead over the Green Hornets entering the final two games of the regular season. The Indians can clinch the spot Monday at home against Stuarts Draft. Fort and Wilson close out the regular season Wednesday in Fishersville.
“That was a good bounce back win for us,” Fort head coach Todd Wood said. “Lilian pitched a great game after the slow start. Retiring the last 13 batters was huge. It kept them off the bases and got through the heart of the batting order without any damage.”
Wood was extremely pleased with the discipline his hitters showed at the plate.
“That was probably our best of the season,” he said. “We got 10 hits, but the only problem was we just couldn’t get that big hit as we left 10 runners stranded. That isn’t going to work in tight postseason games.”
The Indians left seven on base in scoring position for the game, but that mattered little once Berry found her form.
Riverheads (1-5, 1-5) is in a rapid tumble down the Region 1B power ratings. After Thursday’s loss to the Hornets, the Gladiators dropped to the fourth and final playoff position. That puts them in dire need of wins next week when their schedule is loaded with four games, starting with a doubleheader at home Monday against the surging Bison.
“We got to get some Ws next week or we are going to be in trouble,” Riverheads head coach Mike Walters said. “We definitely don’t have an easy week ahead.”
Walters said the team talked before the game about the importance of getting to Berry early.
“If you don’t do it early, you aren’t going to do it against her,” he said. “We got some hits in the early innings, but we could not get that run-producing hit to set an early tone.”
Sam Charles and Cheyenne Deming delivered two-out singles in the first, and a walk to Bass loaded the bases, but Berry got a pop-up to second to escape.
Destiny Good and Deming had two-out singles in the second and third, respectively, but Berry took care of business after that.
Fort pushed across two runs after two outs against Riverheads starter Olivia Lyszaz in the second. Courtney Begoon singled, Jordan Schulz was hit by a pitch and McKenna Mace walked to load the bases. Leadoff hitter Baylee Blalock popped a ball down the leftfield line that just found fair territory between two Gladiators, scoring two runs.
The Indians tacked on single runs in the third and fourth. In the third, Brooke Atkins walked and her courtesy runner Allison Sheets later plated on Begoon’s two-out single. Kiersten Ransome two-out double to the right-center alley scored Berry, who had drawn a two-out walk, in the fourth.
All four of Fort’s runs scored on two-out base knocks.
Begoon led the Indians with three hits and one RBI, while Blalock had two hits and two RBI. Maddie Reeser also collected a pair of hits.
Deming had half of the Gladiators’ four hits.
Lyszaz absorbed the loss, working four innings and allowing all four runs on six hits. She fanned none and walked four, two of which eventually scored. Good held the Indians scoreless over the final three frames, giving up four hits and striking out three.