Fort Defiance softball standout Lilian Berry commits to Penn State

FORT DEFIANCE — The long recruiting odyssey for Fort Defiance softball standout Lilian Berry came to an official close Wednesday afternoon when she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Penn State University.
Berry, ranked among the top players in the country, originally made a verbal commitment in December, 2020 to play for Oregon State.
The COVID pandemic altered the recruiting cycle for all players in Berry’s recruiting class. Players were unable to take official visits to campuses and Division I coaches were unable to watch prospective recruits in person.
“I think COVID made the recruiting process a lot harder for everyone in my recruiting class,” Berry said following a signing ceremony attended by a large gathering of friends, family and fellow students in the Fort gym, “Everything was done by phone calls and zoom. “
Berry later decided to decommit from Oregon State and reopened her recruitment. “There was nothing negative about Oregon State. I thought it was just best for me.”
The next round of recruiting landed the Fort standout in Happy Valley.
“The Penn State coaches talked a great deal about the closeness of the players and coaches in the program,” said Berry. “The coaches talked a lot about how their program has a family-type atmosphere. They talked about how the team would become my second family and that’s something that I really liked. And, it was closer to home which was a plus.”
Berry will also have a friend on the team at Penn State where she will join Page County standout Maddie Gordon as a member of the Nittany Lions’ program. “I’ve always worked out with Maddie. It’s going to make it easier, having someone on the team that you already know.”
Berry is a two-way performer for the Indians, serving as the team’s ace at the circle while also wielding a potent bat. While going to Penn State primarily as a pitcher, she will also get the opportunity to swing the bat.
“The coaches have told me that if I can work my way into the top nine hitters, then I will get to hit,” said Berry.
Berry, who hopes to attend law school following her player career, is ready to take the next step as a Division I student-athlete.
“I definitely believe the mental aspect will be different. You have to be mentally prepared to play and to practice every time you take the field.,” Berry said. “I’m prepared to work harder than I’ve ever worked before to make it happen.”