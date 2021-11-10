Fort Defiance softball standout Lilian Berry commits to Penn State

FORT DEFIANCE — The long recruiting odyssey for Fort Defiance softball standout Lilian Berry came to an official close Wednesday afternoon when she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Penn State University.

Berry, ranked among the top players in the country, originally made a verbal commitment in December, 2020 to play for Oregon State.

The COVID pandemic altered the recruiting cycle for all players in Berry’s recruiting class. Players were unable to take official visits to campuses and Division I coaches were unable to watch prospective recruits in person.

“I think COVID made the recruiting process a lot harder for everyone in my recruiting class,” Berry said following a signing ceremony attended by a large gathering of friends, family and fellow students in the Fort gym, “Everything was done by phone calls and zoom. “

Berry later decided to decommit from Oregon State and reopened her recruitment. “There was nothing negative about Oregon State. I thought it was just best for me.”

The next round of recruiting landed the Fort standout in Happy Valley.