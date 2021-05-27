Fort Defiance softball team ekes out victory over Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to edge the Riverheads Gladiators, 2-1, in Shenandoah District softball action.

The contest featured a classic pitching duel between Riverheads sophomore Destiny Good and Fort's Division I commit, Lilian Berry.

Each pitcher gave up a run in the first inning and then matched zeroes on the scoreboard until the seventh.

Berry alternated walks and strikeouts to the first four Riverheads batters she faced in the top of the first inning. With two runners on base and two outs, sophomore Olivia Lyszaz singled to right center field, scoring Alexis Davis to put the Gladiators ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Berry reached base on a one-out double. Kiersten Ransome reached base on an error to put runners on first and third with two outs. The Indians then pulled off a double steal with courtesy runner Allison Sheets scoring from third to tie the score.

Both teams had chances to add to their run totals, but each time the pitchers were able to work out of trouble.