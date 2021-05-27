Fort Defiance softball team ekes out victory over Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to edge the Riverheads Gladiators, 2-1, in Shenandoah District softball action.
The contest featured a classic pitching duel between Riverheads sophomore Destiny Good and Fort's Division I commit, Lilian Berry.
Each pitcher gave up a run in the first inning and then matched zeroes on the scoreboard until the seventh.
Berry alternated walks and strikeouts to the first four Riverheads batters she faced in the top of the first inning. With two runners on base and two outs, sophomore Olivia Lyszaz singled to right center field, scoring Alexis Davis to put the Gladiators ahead 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Berry reached base on a one-out double. Kiersten Ransome reached base on an error to put runners on first and third with two outs. The Indians then pulled off a double steal with courtesy runner Allison Sheets scoring from third to tie the score.
Both teams had chances to add to their run totals, but each time the pitchers were able to work out of trouble.
In the third, Riverheads stranded two runners in scoring position. With two outs and no one on base, Good was hit by a pitch and Cheyenne Deming followed with a single. Good slid into third ahead of the throw on Deming's hit while Deming hustled into second on the throw. Berry then struck out the next batter to end the threat.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Indians loaded the bases with one out but failed to score. Back-to-back singles by Maddie Reeser and Courtney Begoon, followed by a walk to McKenna Mace loaded the sacks. Good retired Baylee Blalock on a fly ball to left and then got Lindsay Atkins on a pop-up to second to work out of the jam.
With one out in the seventh, Blalock reached on an infield single to start the winning rally. Atkins then put down a bunt and was safe at first when the throw was wide of the bag. Berry followed by working a walk to fill the bases. Brooke Atkins then hit a fly ball down the left-field line and Blalock tagged up and scored the winning run to end the 2-1 thriller.
Berry, who has committed to play for Oregon State, struck out 13 and allowed just three hits. She walked three and hit a batter.
Good went the distance and did not allow an earned run while scattering six hits. Good struck out three and walked two.
Berry and Begoon each had two hits to pace the Indians at the plate. Lyszaz had two of the three Riverheads base hits.
FORT DEFIANCE 2, RIVERHEADS 1
RIVERHEADS 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
FORT DEFIANCE 100 000 1 — 2 6 0
Good and Bass. Ferry and B. Atkins.