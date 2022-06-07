Fort Defiance softball team rallies late to advance to state semifinals

FORT DEFIANCE — For five innings, Fort Defiance found themselves trailing and repeatedly failing to capitalize on opportunities.

The Indians struggled to convert runners on base into runs for much of Tuesday’s softball Class 3 quarterfinals matchup against the Cave Spring Knights, but that changed in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Fort Defiance exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-2 lead, a score that held as the Indians advance to the state semifinals against New Kent on Friday in Spotsylvania.

Baylee Blalock gave the rally its first nudge, doubling in a run to even the score at two runs apiece in a game the Indians trailed since the opening frame. An intentional walk of Penn State-signee Lillian Berry and a walk by Kiersten Ransome set the stage for Brooke Atkins to deliver a two-run double with the bases loaded.

Lindsay Atkins followed her twin sister by launching a three-run home run over the center-field wall to cement Fort Defiance’s rally and victory.

“Sometimes you run out of time to [score], but they found a way to get it done,” Indians’ coach Todd Wood said of his team’s resilience.

Berry faced trouble in the circle early, allowing a two-run home run by Tristyn Tafano in the first inning. She rebounded to pitch a complete game with five strikeouts, four hits allowed, two runs and two walks.

“I just know we have to score to win, and two runs isn’t going to kill us,” Berry said of the early deficit. “It’s definitely hard giving up a home run in the first inning, but it’s about taking it one pitch at a time and one batter at a time after that.”

Berry said the team has focused on not letting early deficits affect their mentality during games.

“The past couple of games, we’ve gotten down in the first inning, but I think it’s good that we can keep pushing and not fold under pressure,” Berry said.

Berry also added a solo home run of her own in the third inning to cut into the lead.

New Kent and Fort Defiance will vie for a spot in the Class 3 state championship game on Friday at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.

“I can’t wait,” Wood said.

CAVE SPRING 2, FORT DEFIANCE 7

CAVE SPRING 200 000 0 — 2

FORT DEFIANCE 001 006 x — 7

CS — Cundiff

FD — Berry

W — Berry. L – Cundiff.

HR — Tafano (CS) two run, top 1st. Berry (FD) solo, bottom 3rd. L. Atkins (FD), three run, bottom 6th.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.