Fort Defiance volleyball team avenges loss with win over Rustburg to claim region title

FORT DEFIANCE — A year ago, Rustburg swept Fort Defiance 3-0 to win the Region 3C volleyball championship on the way to winning the state title.

Saturday afternoon in the Don Landes Gymnasium, Fort turned the tables on the two-time defending state champion with a dominant 3-0 victory to win the 2022 regional crown.

“This win means everything to the team, everything to me,” said Indians’ senior Ellie Cook. “Rustburg has a great program. To beat them is amazing.”

The match didn’t start well for the Fort as the Red Devils raced out to a 14-8 lead, forcing the home team to take a timeout.

“Getting back on our heels seemed to give us that fire to play the way we knew we could play,” said Fort head coach Amber Pitsenbarger. “We stepped up our game and our confidence grew as we started to come back.”

The deficit was still six points, 16-10, when Fort reeled off four straight points to close the gap. A kill by Ella Shreckhise gave the Indians a side-out and Elizabeth Kurtz served an ace, making the score 16-12. After a Rustburg error, Cook put down a kill and the Indians trailed by just two points.

After a kill by Rustburg middle hitter Nahla Bigham, Fort ran off the next five points to overtake the Red Devils. Cook gave Fort the serve with a kill and Maecy Ann Frizzelle’s block made it a one-point game. A Rustburg attack error allowed Fort to pull even before a kill from Frizzelle gave the Indians the lead. Another Rustburg error moved Fort ahead 19-17 and the Indians never looked back.

“I think it was just a matter of us settling into the flow of the match,” said Cook of Fort’s first-set rally. “We kept trusting each other and our confidence level just grew.”

A kill by Reagan Riddle pulled the visitors to within one, 19-18, but Fort scored the next six points to close out the first set. Frizzelle posted a kill and a block and Cook added a kill as the Indians finished off the first set 25-18.

The second set was tight throughout. Rustburg jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Fort fought back and took its first lead at 10-9.

Fort led 20-17 before the Red Devils rallied to tie the score. Rustburg moved ahead 22-21, but the Indians ran off the next four points to win the second set. Consecutive kills by Trinity Hedrick put Fort ahead 23-22. Baylee Blalock served an ace and Hedrick put down another kill to close out the set 25-22.

The Indians jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the third set and the Red Devils never threatened as Fort completed the sweep, winning the third set 25-12.

Cook finished with a double-double, recording 10 digs to go along with a team-high 13 kills. Frizzelle posted seven kills while Hedrick added six. Senior setter Blalock had a huge game with 31 assists and 15 digs, both team highs, while also adding seven kills of her own.

“Baylee did a great kob of moving the ball around with her sets. Plus she got several kills of her own which is a big plus,” said Pitsenbarger.

“We all love Baylee,” added Cook. “She knows all of her hitters so well and she does a great job of getting us the ball where we like it.”

The Indians finished the match with 39 kills and a solid .214 hitting percentage. “It’s super important to have different hitters who can put the ball away. The other team can’t stay and concentrate their blocks on just one player,” Cook added “We practice a lot against big blocks and I think it paid off today. We knew where the blocks were coming from and we read their blockers pretty well.”

Fort Defiance, now 25-1, advances to the state tournament and will host a state quarterfinal game next Saturday against the Region D runner-up. Rustburg will still have the opportunity to defend its state title as it will travel to play the Region D champion next Saturday in the quarterfinal round.