Fort Defiance volleyball team beats Fluvanna to clinch state berth

FORT DEFIANCE — Don’t look now, but Fort Defiance is playing its best volleyball of the season in November.

The Indians, the top seed in Region 3C, clinched a state berth with an impressive 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 semifinal win over the Fluvanna Flucos on Thursday night.

“That was probably the best all-around team game we’ve played,” said Fort coach Amber Pitsenbarger, who has won 24 of 25 games in her inaugural season as head coach. “We served well. We serve-received well. We hit well. And that’s what we knew we’d have to do coming into this game. Once you’re in the postseason, you really have to be hitting on all cylinders.”

The Indians will play for the Region 3C championship at home on Saturday. The time hasn’t been determined. With Thursday’s regional semifinal win, however, Fort knows it will play in the state tournament.

“It’s amazing,” said Pitsenbarger, happy to be hosting the championship match this weekend. “It’s going to be huge. Last year, we had to go down to Rustburg. Being able to here and have the home court advantage will be huge for us, and we’re going to try to take advantage.”

Fort established dominance early. The Indians started with a 12-4 advantage in the first set, and a 7-1 advantage in the second set. The host school was never threatened in either contest.

Fluvanna played like a team with its season on the line in the third and final set, but Fort was still able to deliver the knockout blow with relative ease.

“We all played our best tonight,” said Fort senior outside hitter Ellie Cook, who had 13 digs, eight kills and three aces in the win. “I think that was one of our best all-around games.”

Freshman middle hitter Maecy Ann Frizelle also had eight kills, and senior setter Baylee Blalock had 23 assists in the regional semifinal victory.