Fort Defiance volleyball team beats Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — For one set, the old adage about the third time being the charm looked to hold some merit.

In the end, however, Fort Defiance was able to knock off Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial for a third time this season.

With the 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 Region 3C quarterfinal win, the No. 1-seeded Indians advance to meet the winner of Liberty Christian and Fluvanna County on Thursday.

“I thought we played really well today,” said first-year Fort coach Amber Pitsenbarger, who watched her team improve to 23-1 on the season. “We played with a lot of intensity, and a lot of enthusiasm. We moved our feet well on defense. We did everything to the best of our ability.”

The No. 8 seed Wilson edged Turner Ashby in the first round Monday night, and seemed to carry some of that winning momentum into Tuesday’s match against Fort early.

“I think we just played with a lot more intensity and a lot more confidence (early),” Wilson coach Lauren Grove said. “We had the motivation when we came in, but we couldn’t hold it.”

Trailing 13-8 early, Wilson stormed back to take a 14-13 lead in the first set. Fort was eventually able to pull out hard fought victory, but the Indians had to earn it.

In the final two sets, Fort was able to establish more command. The Indians led 17-10 in the second set 17-4 in the third set.

“We were happy with this win,” Fort setter Baylee Blalock said. “In the last two games, we weren’t happy with how we came out. To come out with lots of energy and really hit well was exciting for us. We didn’t serve as well as we normally would, but everything else was really good.”

The loss marked the final high school volleyball contest for Hornet seniors Allison Sykes, Laynie Major, Hope Maddox, Hailey Flint, Laci Norman and Cierra Cannon.

“They helped set the standard for expectations,” Grove said. “We have 15 roster, but we’re losing six. I think we’ll be able to pick up in a positive way.”