Fort Defiance volleyball team continues to dominate Shenandoah District with 3–1 win over Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — It took four matches and every ounce of energy possible for the Lady Indians to turn back Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District volleyball action Tuesday night, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23.
The evening was also the annual Dig Pink volleyball match to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness. For the last dozen years, Fort’s volleyball team has dedicated one of its matches to the cause under the auspices of the Side Out Foundation, a non-profit organization that unites volleyball players across the nation in an effort to find a cure for breast cancer.
It was clear on Tuesday that Wilson Memorial came ready to play and the outcome of the match was uncertain until the final whistle blew. The opening game was tied at nearly every point until the Indians went up 20-16. Wilson battled right back and when Brooke Cason dropped in a service ace and Laynie Major tallied an offensive hit, the Hornets were within one, 22-21.
Lani Goggin and Ellie Cook led the net attack to take the Indians to game point, 24-22, but CiCi Minor worked the net for the Hornets to deadlock the game at 24-24. The Indians held steady, however, and when Cook served up an ace, the home team had captured the first game, 26-24.
Game two started as a mirror image of the first with neither team having more than a two-point advantage through much of the action. Trailing by one, 17-16, the Hornets’ Cason found a hole in the Indian defense to drop the ball in and lock the game at 17-all. Cason then served up four points from the line and Annie Dunford powered home a spike to put the visitors up 21-17.
Fort never could get any closer than one, 23-22, down the stretch. Cason sent the ball to the floor with a kill to finish the game, 25-22, and deadlock the match at two-all.
After losing just their third district game this season, the Indians came out fired up in game three, jumping to an 11-3 advantage. Goggin’s blocking and hitting fueled the Fort engine during that stretch. Cason and Dunford tried to get the Hornets back in the action and pulled their team to within a half dozen, 20-14. Goggin, however, was going to have none of it as she soared above the net for a kill and then dinked a soft one past the Hornets on the next rally. Ahreahna Curry-Bryant sealed the win with a kill to make the final 25-15 in favor of the Indians.
The Indians appeared to be on a roll in game four, quickly moving to a 10-5 advantage. The play of Minor and Cason at the net, however, kept the Hornets in the game as they pulled to within three, 17-14, and then within one, 19-18. Cason’s slam to the floor knotted the game at 19-19 and moments later, the Wilson senior stuck the ball back across the net to put her team ahead, 20-19.
Fort retied the game on a dink from Caroline Simonetti and never let Wilson back in, taking the game and the match, 25-23.
“Wilson put up a good fight tonight,” Fort coach Sue Leonard said. “They played with a lot of determination. Their good defense kept the ball in play and gave them a lot of swing opportunities,” she added.
Leonard pointed to the play of senior hitters Goggin and Simonetti as standing out for the evening. Goggin had 20 kills and 5 blocks and Simonetti added 12 kills and 2 blocks. Setter Baylee Blalock had 46 assists.
“It was a well fought match between both teams,” Wilson Memorial coach Lauren Grove said. “Our girls had a good performance even if the outcome was not what we wanted,” she added.
Allison Sykes had 41 digs and three aces for the Hornets. Molly Ballew tallied 32 assists and 11 digs, Cason recorded 14 kills, Dunford had seven kills, and Minor had six kills and three blocks.
The hard-fought win moves Fort to 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the district. Wilson is 10-6 overall and 6-2 in the district. Fort travels to Riverheads on Thursday and Wilson hosts Staunton.
Fort Defiance also won the junior varsity matchup, 25-10, 25-17.