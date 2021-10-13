Fort Defiance volleyball team continues to dominate Shenandoah District with 3–1 win over Wilson Memorial

Fort never could get any closer than one, 23-22, down the stretch. Cason sent the ball to the floor with a kill to finish the game, 25-22, and deadlock the match at two-all.

After losing just their third district game this season, the Indians came out fired up in game three, jumping to an 11-3 advantage. Goggin’s blocking and hitting fueled the Fort engine during that stretch. Cason and Dunford tried to get the Hornets back in the action and pulled their team to within a half dozen, 20-14. Goggin, however, was going to have none of it as she soared above the net for a kill and then dinked a soft one past the Hornets on the next rally. Ahreahna Curry-Bryant sealed the win with a kill to make the final 25-15 in favor of the Indians.

The Indians appeared to be on a roll in game four, quickly moving to a 10-5 advantage. The play of Minor and Cason at the net, however, kept the Hornets in the game as they pulled to within three, 17-14, and then within one, 19-18. Cason’s slam to the floor knotted the game at 19-19 and moments later, the Wilson senior stuck the ball back across the net to put her team ahead, 20-19.

Fort retied the game on a dink from Caroline Simonetti and never let Wilson back in, taking the game and the match, 25-23.