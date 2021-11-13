Fort Defiance volleyball team falls to Hidden Valley in state quarterfinal match

ROANOKE — The end of the road for a successful season finally came for the Fort Defiance High School volleyball team on Saturday as the Indians fell 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 at Hidden Valley HIgh School.

The Indians (22-4) were very much in each set, but couldn't close out the talented Titans, led by 6'0" senior Cam Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn.

"They left it all out there," Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard said. "I'm proud; they (Hidden Valley) knew we were here."

The match was the final one for seniors Lindsay Atkins, Leilani Goggin, Caroline Simonetti, McKenna Mace and Aubrey Puckett in what were solid volleyball careers for these five players.

The Fort came from behind in the first set, taking a 14-13 lead after kills from Goggin and junior Ellie Cook.

The Indians continued to scratch and claw, seizing the momentum to surge ahead 22-18 after a block by junior Baylee Blalock and a kill by Simonetti.

But the Titans (27-2) ranked third in the state according to MaxPreps, fought back after a timeout, scoring five straight points before a net call against them tied the set at 23-all.

After a Fort hitting error, Ponn delivered set point for the Valley with a kill.