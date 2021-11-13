Fort Defiance volleyball team falls to Hidden Valley in state quarterfinal match

ROANOKE — The end of the road for a successful season finally came for the Fort Defiance High School volleyball team on Saturday as the Indians fell 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 at Hidden Valley HIgh School.
The Indians (22-4) were very much in each set, but couldn't close out the talented Titans, led by 6'0" senior Cam Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn.
"They left it all out there," Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard said. "I'm proud; they (Hidden Valley) knew we were here."
The match was the final one for seniors Lindsay Atkins, Leilani Goggin, Caroline Simonetti, McKenna Mace and Aubrey Puckett in what were solid volleyball careers for these five players.
The Fort came from behind in the first set, taking a 14-13 lead after kills from Goggin and junior Ellie Cook.
The Indians continued to scratch and claw, seizing the momentum to surge ahead 22-18 after a block by junior Baylee Blalock and a kill by Simonetti.
But the Titans (27-2) ranked third in the state according to MaxPreps, fought back after a timeout, scoring five straight points before a net call against them tied the set at 23-all.
After a Fort hitting error, Ponn delivered set point for the Valley with a kill.
The second set was nearly as close as the Indians battled back from a 17-11 deficit.
A kill by Cook tied this set at 21 before the Titans closed it out, again with a set point kill by Ponn.
The final set was another thriller as the Titans pulled away late with Ponn scoring the final two points on kills.
"Kaylee really stepped up today," said veteran HVHS head coach Carla Ponn, Kaylee's mother. "We were a bit out of sync today with our hitting, but give Fort credit; they were sneaky and they played smart."
For Hidden Valley, Ponn had 17 kills and three aces, while Davenport contributed 15 kills and an ace.
For the Indians, Cook led the offense with 11 kills for the match.
"Ellie (Cook) was all over the floor," Leonard said.
Atkins came through with 16 digs on defense for the Fort.
"Lindsay was awesome on defense," Leonard said.
The Indians put in a strong defensive effort as Goggin and Blalock each recorded 11 digs.
Goggin also contributed eight kills and three blocks, while Simonetti blocked five Titan hits and Blalock assisted on 21 points from her setter position.