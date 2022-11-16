Fort Defiance volleyball team falls to Hidden Valley in state semifinals

FORT DEFIANCE — The historic season of Fort Defiance volleyball ended Wednesday night, but the Indians have plenty of reason to hold their heads up.

The Indians fell in four sets — 19-25, 19-25, 25-21, 24-26 — to Hidden Valley at home in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals after valiantly attempting to dig their way out of a two-set deficit.

The loss caps off one of the finest seasons for Fort Defiance volleyball in decades, including a fourth-consecutive district title and their first regional title since 1990.

“We were talking in the locker room before about how we’ve made a legacy, no matter what happens,” senior Baylee Blalock said. “We’ve really put a mark on the program. Region champs; that hadn’t happened in 32 years. It’s really important to us seniors to show that even though we didn’t win a state title, we still made a mark on Fort Defiance volleyball.”

The Titans gained a big lead in the opening set before Fort Defiance put together a run to bring the set within four late, but Hidden Valley managed to secure the opening frame.

In the second set, the two teams sat knotted at 12-apiece, but Hidden Valley rattled off four consecutive points from there to gain control. The Titans held the way to capture the pivotal two-set lead.

The two teams battled in the third set with Fort’s season on the line. With the set tight in the final points, senior Ellie Cook delivered a pair of kills to extend the match a little longer.

The Indians orchestrated a phenomenal performance throughout the fourth set, but unfortunately, the undefeated Titans outlasted them, capturing the match and the final set in a 26-24 thriller.

“After losing the first two sets and being down, we could’ve just rolled over and gave it to them, and we didn’t,” Fort Defiance head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. “We really fought back, and I thought they played some of the best volleyball they have all year. I’m extremely proud of them.”

Freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle led the team with 12 kills, while Cook provided 10 to go along with 18 digs. Blalock provided 15 digs and four aces.

Wednesday’s loss marked the end of the high school volleyball career for seven Fort Defiance seniors.

“They brought so much hard work and intensity to every single practice,” Pitsenbarger said. “They really work harder than any kids that I’ve ever had before. I’m surely going to miss them because they bring that leadership, knowledge, and volleyball IQ that we’ll miss next year.”

Blalock, the Shenandoah District and Region 3C player of the year, encouraged her younger teammates to keep up the energy in following seasons.

“I hope they just carry on the fight,” Blalock said. “You may not be the best volleyball team, but if you have a good fight, good leadership, and a good attitude, you can go far. I think that’s evidenced in our team. We may not have had the strongest team — we were a good team — but our attitude and our fight in every game is what really got us here.”

Hidden Valley, who also defeated the Indians in the state quarterfinals last year, advances to the Class 3 championship game on Saturday against York in Salem.