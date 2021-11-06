Fort Defiance volleyball team falls to undefeated Rustburg in regional final

RUSTBURG — Facing the defending Class 3 champions on their home court, the Fort Defiance High School volleyball team fell in straight sets to Rustburg on Saturday in the Region 3C championship match.
Rustburg, still undefeated this season, came out swinging in the first set, dominating from the opening whistle.
"That was the worst hitting we've had this season," said Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard. "We only had 15 kills in three sets."
Rustburg took advantage of 13 Fort Defiance errors in that set and cruised to 25-8 win against the shell-shocked Indians.
Senior hitters Kate Hardie and Eden Bigham controlled the net and the Indians kept getting further and further behind.
Determined not to get blown out, the Indians nearly pulled out the second set, before falling in extra points, 26-24.
"After the way we played in the first set, I was really proud of how they played in the second; it showed how competitive they are," Leonard said.
Lani Goggin's block gave the visitors a 5-1 lead early on as the Indians went toe-to-toe with their opponent.
Fort forged ahead 17-15 but couldn't quite get over the hump to tie the match at one set each.
The Fort fan section erupted when Goggin put down an emphatic kill for a 22-all tie.
Fending off a match point, Goggin again rose up with a block to retie the set at 24-all.
But another Hardie kill and a hitting error gave Rustburg the set and a big breath of relief.
"We were one play from winning that one," Leonard said.
The third set was also closely contested until Rustburg broke away late.
Another block by Goggin kept the Indians at 15-all, but Rustburg completed the match on a 10-2 run to claim the title.
"Our serve-receive was poor today and they (Rustburg) served as well as we've faced this season," Leonard said.
Junior setter Baylee Blalock assisted on 11 points for the Indians and had 10 digs on defense.
Goggin recorded eight kills and added 11 digs, while junior Ellie Cook had 14 digs against the powerful Rustburg squad.
The loss was only the third for Fort Defiance this season (22-3).
But as regional runners-up, the Indians continue on into state tournament play.
Their next opponent is another powerhouse, Hidden Valley (Roanoke), the Region 3D winner, who will host Fort Defiance on Saturday.