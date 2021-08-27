Fort Defiance volleyball team gears up for strong season

Moving up from the undefeated junior varsity team are juniors Adriana Shields, Laura Miller, Brooke Truslow, Liz Kurtz, and Addison Hammond, and well as freshman Ella Shreckhise. Shields holds down the middle and opposite hitting positions and is a solid defensive player as well. Miller is also a right side hitter, while Truslow is a left side and outside hitter. Kurtz is the team’s backup setter, Hammond is a defensive specialist, and Shreckhise is an outside hitter.

Leonard said she is looking forward to an exciting Shenandoah District, pointing to Wilson Memorial and Riverheads as some of the toughest competition, while welcoming Waynesboro back into the mix.

“We are hoping to have a more normal year,” she said in referring to the chaos wreaked by COVID during the last 18 months.

“We are excited to have a full season and are looking forward to getting back to some of our exciting rivalries,” she said. “This is an enthusiastic and competitive group. They like each other and they have fun. Their goal is to win the district again."

Leonard, who is in her 12th season at the Fort helm, noted that this is the 40th year for volleyball at Fort Defiance and that her team is looking forward to making this anniversary season special.

“We are going to celebrate the legacy of our alumni and our coaches and try to find ways to honor them,” she explained.