Fort Defiance volleyball team gears up for strong season

BRIDGEWATER — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Fort Defiance girls volleyball team settled down and gutted out a three-set win against their rivals up the road, turning back Turner Ashby, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22, in their season opener Thursday night.
The nondistrict match was as close as the final scores indicated with the Lady Indians coming from behind in each of the three games for the victory.
In the end, it was steady hitting at the net and the ability to keep the ball in play that made the difference. Senior Lani Goggin led the Indians with 12 kills, while Ellie Cook added nine. Baylee Blalock had 27 assists from the setter’s position. On defense, Goggin had 15 digs and Blalock had 13.
Fort’s jayvees made the night a complete sweep by taking home a 25-12, 25-15 victory.
The varsity match-up provided a glimpse into the Fort Defiance potential this season. Despite losing five players, all of whom saw significant playing time last season, the Indians are poised to have a strong showing in the Shenandoah District again this season.
Eight of the 14 varsity players are veterans from last year’s undefeated district season (11-3 overall) in which they won the conference title and advanced to the second round of regional competition before falling. In addition, six players move up from last year’s undefeated jayvee squad.
Leading the team will be tri-captain seniors Lani Goggin, Lindsay Atkins, and McKenna Mace. Goggin, a middle hitter, in her fourth year with Coach Sue Leonard. She will team up with junior outside hitter Ellie Cook, in her third year of varsity, to provide firepower for the Indians at the net.
“Ellie and Lani are two exceptional athletes,” Leonard said.
Atkins, in her third year for the Fort varsity, holds down the libero position.
“She is a great defensive player and can flat out play on the back row,” Leonard explained.
Mace, in her second year on varsity, also excels on defense with her scrappy play on court.
Also returning to help Fort dominate the hitting game are seniors Caroline Simonetti (middle hitter) and Ahreahna Curry-Bryant (outside hitter).
“Caroline is really strong at the net and Ahreahna hits a really heavy ball. Our hitters and our left side defense are our real strengths this year,” Leonard noted.
Holding down the opposite hitter position is senior and second-year player Aubrey Puckett who is an outstanding blocker according to the Fort coach.
Running the offense is junior Baylee Blalock.
“Baylee has all sorts of strengths. She can block, hit on the front row, has a great serve, and has good experience setting,” Leonard said.
Moving up from the undefeated junior varsity team are juniors Adriana Shields, Laura Miller, Brooke Truslow, Liz Kurtz, and Addison Hammond, and well as freshman Ella Shreckhise. Shields holds down the middle and opposite hitting positions and is a solid defensive player as well. Miller is also a right side hitter, while Truslow is a left side and outside hitter. Kurtz is the team’s backup setter, Hammond is a defensive specialist, and Shreckhise is an outside hitter.
Leonard said she is looking forward to an exciting Shenandoah District, pointing to Wilson Memorial and Riverheads as some of the toughest competition, while welcoming Waynesboro back into the mix.
“We are hoping to have a more normal year,” she said in referring to the chaos wreaked by COVID during the last 18 months.
“We are excited to have a full season and are looking forward to getting back to some of our exciting rivalries,” she said. “This is an enthusiastic and competitive group. They like each other and they have fun. Their goal is to win the district again."
Leonard, who is in her 12th season at the Fort helm, noted that this is the 40th year for volleyball at Fort Defiance and that her team is looking forward to making this anniversary season special.
“We are going to celebrate the legacy of our alumni and our coaches and try to find ways to honor them,” she explained.