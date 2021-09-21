Fort Defiance volleyball team knocks off Riverheads to improve record to 10-1

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance turned back a strong challenge from Riverheads on Tuesday, winning in three straight close sets 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 in front of a large crowd, including a boisterous Indians' student body section.

"We knew from scouting them that Riverheads was a good team," said veteran Fort coach Sue Leonard. "We knew they would run down a lot of balls. They have two good middles. They've got a really good setter. It was a battle."

Despite the victory that improved Fort's record to 10-1, Leonard wanted to see more from her team.

"That wasn't our best tonight, but give Riverheads credit, they had something to do with that," she said. "But I was disappointed with our energy level. I didn't feel like we played inspired volleyball tonight. But how about that student section. They were really into the game."

The teams traded points early in the first set and were tied at 6-6 before Fort's net game pushed the Indians ahead. Ellie Cook had two kills and Caroline Simonetti added a pair of kills and a block for 11-6 lead.

Riverheads stayed close and five straight points put the visitors out front 18-16. Kendyl Argenbright served two aces, Kale Argenbright put down a kill and Autumn Burkholder added a block to spark the Gladiators.