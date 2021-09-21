Fort Defiance volleyball team knocks off Riverheads to improve record to 10-1

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance turned back a strong challenge from Riverheads on Tuesday, winning in three straight close sets 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 in front of a large crowd, including a boisterous Indians' student body section.
"We knew from scouting them that Riverheads was a good team," said veteran Fort coach Sue Leonard. "We knew they would run down a lot of balls. They have two good middles. They've got a really good setter. It was a battle."
Despite the victory that improved Fort's record to 10-1, Leonard wanted to see more from her team.
"That wasn't our best tonight, but give Riverheads credit, they had something to do with that," she said. "But I was disappointed with our energy level. I didn't feel like we played inspired volleyball tonight. But how about that student section. They were really into the game."
The teams traded points early in the first set and were tied at 6-6 before Fort's net game pushed the Indians ahead. Ellie Cook had two kills and Caroline Simonetti added a pair of kills and a block for 11-6 lead.
Riverheads stayed close and five straight points put the visitors out front 18-16. Kendyl Argenbright served two aces, Kale Argenbright put down a kill and Autumn Burkholder added a block to spark the Gladiators.
Fort responded to pull even at 19-19 and then a five-point spurt moved the Indians to set point. Two kills by Cook and an ace by Lindsay Atkins made the score 24-19. Riverheads fought back with a five-point spurt of its own to tie the score. Three Fort errors and a kill by Taia Chandler helped the Gladiators pull even at 24-24. Cook then scored with a kill and a Riverheads error closed out the first set as Fort took a 1-0 lead with a 26-24 victory.
Riverheads sprinted out to a 6-1 lead in the second set as Chandler served two aces and Dayton Moore set Kendyl Argenbright up for a kill during the early run.
Fort pulled even at 6-6 and the score was tied at 9-9 when the Indians began to inch away. Three kills by Cook, two by Simonetti and an ace from Baylee Blalock propelled the Indians to a 17-11 advantage.
Once again Riverheads fought back. Moore served three straight points to make it a two-point game. A block by Kendyl Argenbright and Jayden Zimmerman plus a kill from Kendyl Argenbright pulled the visitors to within 17-15.
Riverheads pulled to within a point, 19-18 before the Fort reeled off five straight points for a 24-18 lead. A Fort error and a block by Burkholder kept the Gladiators alive, but a kill by Aubrey Puckett closed out the set, 25-20, giving Fort a 2-0 lead.
Two kills by Ahreahna Curry-Bryant and an ace by McKenna Mace pushed Fort to an early lead in the third set, 10-6, forcing the Gladiators to once again play catch-up.
For t maintained its lead as kills from Cook, Simonetti and Leilani Goggin kept the Indians in control with a 20-15 cushion. A kill by Kendyl Argenbright made it 20-16 but two Riverheads' hitting errors and kills by Cook and Blalock moved Fort to set point, 24-16. Riverheads added a point on a Fort error, but Cook closed out the match with a kill for the 3-0 victory.
Blalock, the Indians' setter had a big night with 34 assists and 17 digs. Googin and Cook each finished with 12 kills while Goggin also had 19 digs.
"Baylee Blalock played great. She was all over the court," Leonard said. "Ellie (Cook) is always good on defense and tonight I thought she had some really good swings as well."