Fort Defiance volleyball team stuns Rockbridge County, advances to regional title match

It was clear from the opening serve that Fort Defiance came to Lexington ready to play hard. With Goggin, Ellie Cook and Caroline Simonetti taking feeds from Baylee Blalock, the visiting Indians matched the Wildcats point for point in the early going.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rockbridge, behind the steady serving of Sophie Vaught and a strong hitting game, gradually inched the home team in front, 14-9. Addison Hammond’s service ace and Goggin’s kill turned the momentum back to Fort, however. Smart net play locked the game at 16-all and then Lindsay Atkins served up an ace to put Fort up 17-16.

Although the game would be tied three more times, the last at 19-19, the Wildcats could not turn back the Fort tide that was rising. Simonetti had a spike and a dink, Ella Shreckhise stuck the ball back over the net and Cook added a service ace to finish off the game at 25-21.

A stunned Rockbridge jumped out quickly in game two, 4-1, but Fort held steady with a defense that was bringing up almost everything that the Wildcats were dishing out. Still, Rockbridge was leading 19-17 with momentum on its side when Fort called a timeout.

Hammond’s serving and Goggin’s kills brought the game to a 21-all tie. A series of Rockbridge miscues finished the second game in Fort’s favor, 25-21.