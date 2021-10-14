Fort Defiance volleyball team survives Riverheads

GREENVILLE — In a tussle for supremacy in the Shenandoah District, the Fort Defiance Indians defeated a scrappy Riverheads squad 3-1 in volleyball on Thursday night.
Fort Defiance prevailed with a punishing front line attack after the Red Pride had extended the match in the third set.
"We had scouted them and we knew how good they (Riverheads) was," said Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard.
The Indians (16-2 overall) raced out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, extending to a 21-15 lead after a thunderous slam from senior Caroline Simonetti and an ace serve from senior McKenna Mace.
The Gladiators fought back to within 22-18 on a block by junior Autumn Burkholder, but Fort scored the next three points on a push point by Simonetti, an ace from junior Addison Hammond and a block by senior Leilani Goggin.
For the match, Goggin and junior Ellie Cook each had 14 kills with Simonetti close behind with 13, giving the trio 41 kills for the match.
The Gladiators (10-2 overall) pushed the Indians further in the second set, but the Fort held on for a 25-20 win.
But Riverheads showed serious signs of a potential upset, as senior setter Dayton Moore rallied her teammates.
The Gladiators tried to seize control, coming within a point (21-20) before the Indians closed out the set.
Riverheads' momentum carried over into the third set and the Indians were suddenly back on their heels.
Senior hitter Kendyl Argenbright stepped up in a big way, delivering four points herself down the stretch to keep Riverheads ahead when the Indians were attempting to sweep the match.
"That third set was about the best we've played this year; taking a set off of a team like Fort is a win for us," said RHS head coach Amy Moore.
Riverheads forced a fourth set with a 25-18 win in set three.
It was all Fort Defiance in the fourth and final set as the Indians won going away behind the solid hitting of Goggin, Cook and Simonetti and the passing of junior Baylee Blalock, who finished with 42 assists.
"The hitting starts with being able to pass," Leonard said. "I think they (the team) got mad between the third and fourth set and I was proud of the way they responded."
The Indians host Stuarts Draft on Tuesday for Senior Night, while Riverheads is back in action on Monday night at Waynesboro.
Cook also added three aces and 28 digs to the Fort cause, while Goggin had six blocks and Simonetti contributed four more.
For Riverheads, Kendyl Argenbright led the attack with a dozen kills and had four blocks, while Moore assisted on 20 points and senior Gracie Fulton served three aces.