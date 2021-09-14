Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Staunton

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance volleyball team hosted Staunton in a Shenandoah District match Tuesday and walked away with a victory in straight games, 25-21, 25-20, 25-8.

On defense, Ellie Cook led the team with 27 digs, while Baylee Blalock had 20. Blalock also had 24 assists for the Fort hitting machine.

Fort’s ace hitter, Lani Goggin, had eight kills to lead the team, while teammate Caroline Simonetti was right behind her with seven and Aubrey Puckett added six. Simonetti also recorded four solo blocks and Addison Hammond had three service aces.

Fort’s junior varsity also swept the Staunton jayvees in two straight games.

Fort travels to Wilson Memorial on Thursday.

