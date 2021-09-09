 Skip to main content
Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Turner Ashby
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Turner Ashby

FORT DEFIANCE — For the second time this season, the Indians volleyball team swept past nondistrict foe Turner Ashby in straight games Thursday night, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.

Senior hitter Lani Goggin led Fort Defiance at the net with eight kills and three blocks. She also had 12 digs. Junior Ellie Cook and senior Aubrey Puckett added five kills apiece, while freshman Ella Shreckhise had four. Junior setter Baylee Blalock ran the offense with 19 assists on the evening as well as two serving aces and 11 digs. On defense, Cook recorded 13 digs and senior Lindsay Atkins had 10.

The Indians (6-1) host the Staunton Storm in a Shenandoah District matchup on Tuesday.

Fort’s junior varsity team was also victorious, 25-22 and 25-20.

