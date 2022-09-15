Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — The Indians rolled through another opponent on Thursday night.

Fort Defiance rode big swings and capitalized off unforced errors to sweep the visiting Waynesboro Little Giants in Shenandoah District action.

With the win, the Indians improved to 11-1 in their first season under head coach Amber Pitsenbarger after the retirement of legendary coach Sue Leonard in 2021. It was Fort Defiance’s eighth sweep of the season.

“I thought we played really well,” Pitsenbarger said. “We kept our energy up pretty much throughout the whole set. We just need to keep focusing on the little things for us. That’s what we’re trying to work on.”

Fort Defiance jumped out to a big lead early in the first set, which only grew as they cruised to a 25-10 opening frame victory while controlling the game on all fronts.

“I thought we hit really well,” Pitsenbarger said. “We were at 21% with our hitting percentage, which is right where we want to be. I thought we did a good job putting balls down on our side.”

The two teams battled more closely in the second set, as the Little Giants hung with Fort Defiance in the early goings. A string of kills by senior Ellie Cook and junior Trinity Hedrick allowed the Indians to pull away and secure the 25-17 second frame.

In the third set, Fort Defiance scored six points before the Little Giants got on the board. The Indians continued to capitalize on miscues from their opponent to finish the win with another 25-10 frame.

“We didn’t show up,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said of her team’s energy. “We played last night, and I think they knew they were playing a really good team tonight. The first set was okay. In the second set, I thought, ‘OK, we’ve got some stuff going,’ but in the third set, we completely fell apart. We just had a lot of youthful mistakes tonight.”

Hedrick recorded 11 kills for the Indians, while Cook provided 10. Senior Baylee Blalock dished out 31 assists.

For the Little Giants, Vaden Coleman led the way with five kills. Aaliyah Diggs supplied 11 digs.

The Indians play next at Stuarts Draft on Tuesday night, while Waynesboro hosts Spotswood on Wednesday night.