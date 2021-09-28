Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance continues to make Shenandoah District volleyball its own personal playground after the Indians recorded another sweep Tuesday night, taking down the Waynesboro Little Giants 25-8, 25-13, 25-20.
Fort (12-2, 5-0) has swept all five district opponents so far this season, and the streak goes back through at least the shortened 2020 campaign that was played out in the spring.
Both teams were coming off being on the short end of road sweeps 24 hours earlier to Valley District competition. The Indians lost to thorn-in-the-side Rockbridge County, which has dealt Fort both its losses on the season, while the Giants lost at Spotswood.
Waynesboro (0-4, 0-2) has just gotten started with what was supposed to be a busy week with five matches, but Saturday’s doubleheader at Fluvanna County has been postponed. The Giants are still trying to regroup from being sidelined for a month because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“This was a nice way for the team to bounce back with a less stressful match after Monday,” Fort longtime head coach Sue Leonard said. “The girls played their little hearts out at Rockbridge County.
“I told the girls before the match to come out with great energy, which I knew was going to be tough in a terribly hot gym,” said a sweating Leonard. “But they really responded in the first set with that energy along with execution and passion. Lani (Goggin) brought that energy early with her hitting and passing, and the rest of the girls fed off her. Everyone got to play and contribute in some way.”
Waynesboro simply had no answers for the Indians, especially in the first two sets. The Giants never led and were only tied twice at 1-1 in each of those sets. The few points that Waynesboro scored in those sets mostly came off Fort mistakes.
“We are trying to do the best we can,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “We are shifting around the lineups to see what is working. This is only our fourth match. We are taking it one day at a time to get better. Hey, I actually have practice time Wednesday.”
Fort, which was playing without two starters, buried the Giants with a 14-2 blitz in the first set for a 15-3 blowout. Adriana Shields and Goggin had three kills apiece during the run, while Goggin delivered three aces. Ella Shreckhise closed out the set with back-to-back-to-back aces.
The Indians methodically pulled away in the second set, the key spurt a 6-0 run take opened a 23-11 advantage. Goggin served up another ace to move onto the third set.
Waynesboro was its most competitive in the third set, partly because the Indians lost their focus, and the Giants seized upon the opportunities. The Giants used a 7-0 spree to take their first lead of the night at 10-7, but order was quickly restored after Leonard called a timeout as Fort reeled off nine unanswered points, two coming off Baylee Blalock kills, for a 16-10 margin.
The Giants battled to keep the set alive, trailing 23-20, but a pair of errors ended the match.
Goggin spearheaded Fort’s attack with 11 kills, seven digs and five aces. Blalock pounded seven kills and also had seven digs, while Lindsay Atkins registered 13 digs. Shreckhise totaled five kills and served up seven aces along with four digs.
For the Giants, Amber Witry had three kills and four digs, and Mariela Ruiz contributed eight digs.
The two teams continue their Shenandoah District schedules Thursday as the Indians travel to well-rested Buffalo Gap, which hasn’t played since last Thursday’s win over Waynesboro, while the Giants host intercity rival Staunton.
Fort’s jayvees remained unbeaten with a 25-20, 25-12 decision. The Indians have not lost a set all season.