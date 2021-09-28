Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance continues to make Shenandoah District volleyball its own personal playground after the Indians recorded another sweep Tuesday night, taking down the Waynesboro Little Giants 25-8, 25-13, 25-20.

Fort (12-2, 5-0) has swept all five district opponents so far this season, and the streak goes back through at least the shortened 2020 campaign that was played out in the spring.

Both teams were coming off being on the short end of road sweeps 24 hours earlier to Valley District competition. The Indians lost to thorn-in-the-side Rockbridge County, which has dealt Fort both its losses on the season, while the Giants lost at Spotswood.

Waynesboro (0-4, 0-2) has just gotten started with what was supposed to be a busy week with five matches, but Saturday’s doubleheader at Fluvanna County has been postponed. The Giants are still trying to regroup from being sidelined for a month because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“This was a nice way for the team to bounce back with a less stressful match after Monday,” Fort longtime head coach Sue Leonard said. “The girls played their little hearts out at Rockbridge County.