Fort Defiance volleyball team to celebrate 40 years

“Power volleyball is a refined sport of grace and power and is taking the college and high school girls’ athletic programs by storm,” I wrote back then.

Although the game has changed a lot since I typed that column, the lure of the sport is stronger than ever with today’s players standing upon the strong foundation that was built by those volleyball pioneers in our area four decades ago. Coach Leonard wants to ensure that today’s players understand the legacy from which they benefit. That is why a large sign celebrating 40 years of Fort volleyball hangs from the scorekeepers table at every Fort home game this year and that is also the reason behind the volleyball “homecoming” celebration on October 4.

But Coach Leonard is taking things a step further. She is sending all of the program’s varsity and junior varsity players to the school library to research the Fort volleyball teams from the past. Every varsity players has two years on which she has to report and every jayvee player has one year. The result has been a lot of fun with many players discovering stories of their family members who played for the team years ago.