Fort Defiance volleyball team to celebrate 40 years

FORT DEFIANCE — Lately the Fort Defiance High School volleyball team has been chalking up a whole passel of wins. This is not an unusual year for the Lady Indians. They tend to have successful seasons more often than not. In fact, with four state titles (86-87, 87-88, 89-90, and 94-95), four regional titles, and 11 district crowns, the Indians are recognized as a force with which to be reckoned in Virginia volleyball.
This year the Fort program, under head coach Sue Leonard, is celebrating a volleyball milestone — the 40th year for volleyball at the school and they are inviting all volleyball alumni — players, managers, and coaches — back to the school to be formally recognized and thanked Monday before a home match against Broadway. All volleyball alumni will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. and then are invited to a reception following the match.
I, for one, am excited for the celebration of this milestone, especially since I was around to witness the beginning of volleyball here in the Valley. You see, in the early 1980s, I found myself writing sports for a local newspaper in the area after playing on interscholastic athletic teams at Riverheads High School and Bridgewater College.
I was part of the “Title IX” generation. Unless you are a woman in her 60s, you probably don’t know what I am talking about, but Title IX refers to the national educational legislation that forbade gender discrimination in schools. While the law was all encompassing, to girls like me who liked playing sports, it meant that our schools had to have teams for girls as well as boys. Prior to Title IX, area schools had not had girls teams for several decades and we young ladies sat frustrated on the sidelines.
All that changed in the mid-70s when schools in the county launched girls basketball as a fall sport and track and tennis as spring sports. That was it for a couple of years until finally volleyball was added as a winter sport giving area girls three full sports seasons just like the boys. By the time volleyball was added to Augusta County, I was at Bridgewater where volleyball was a fall sport and basketball was played in the winter. Several of us basketball players naively tried out for volleyball just to get in shape for basketball. We were in for a pleasant surprise when we found a coordinated, powerful game unlike anything that we had ever before experienced. We were hooked.
In 1981, I found myself writing about high school volleyball just as it was coming to area high schools. At Fort Defiance, a young man named Robbie Huffman decided to take on the challenge of the new sport and learn everything he could about it as the first-ever head coach at the high school. Ironically, over at Waynesboro High School, a wet-behind-the-ears coach named Sue Leonard was tackling the new sport there as the inaugural head coach of the Lady Giants.
And there I was sitting at the sports desk writing a column titled “Popularity of power volleyball increasing by leaps and bounds.” In that column, I explained the new high school sport to area fans and invited them to learn more about the game and stop by to watch and cheer for the girls’ teams.
“Power volleyball is a refined sport of grace and power and is taking the college and high school girls’ athletic programs by storm,” I wrote back then.
Although the game has changed a lot since I typed that column, the lure of the sport is stronger than ever with today’s players standing upon the strong foundation that was built by those volleyball pioneers in our area four decades ago. Coach Leonard wants to ensure that today’s players understand the legacy from which they benefit. That is why a large sign celebrating 40 years of Fort volleyball hangs from the scorekeepers table at every Fort home game this year and that is also the reason behind the volleyball “homecoming” celebration on October 4.
But Coach Leonard is taking things a step further. She is sending all of the program’s varsity and junior varsity players to the school library to research the Fort volleyball teams from the past. Every varsity players has two years on which she has to report and every jayvee player has one year. The result has been a lot of fun with many players discovering stories of their family members who played for the team years ago.
“Celebrating this milestone is both exciting as well as important,” Coach Leonard explained. “I want to celebrate those early leaders who started this amazing sport that is so important to so many young girls. I do not want them to be forgotten and I want my current players to have an appreciation for those early leaders. These players have so many stories that my current players need to hear so that they can appreciate how far the game has come in those 40 years at Fort Defiance as well as throughout the area. I have had so many “mother-daughter” volleyball combinations at Fort that I want to celebrate that legacy!” she added.
Fonda Morris, principal at Clymore Elementary School, was one of those earliest players at Fort, taking to the court as an outside hitter from 1982-1986. “Coach Robbie Huffman brought volleyball to the Fort community and, honestly, he elevated it to another level in the entire valley,” Morris remembers of those early days.
“I knew nothing about volleyball but was excited to learn about this new sport and truly ate up all the fundamentals he coached. Coach Huffman also taught us a lot about life. While we were running, he’d be telling stories to make it all relatable. He had a passion for making others better and instilled that passion in us all. I was always taught that you have to work for what you want, but by playing volleyball, I truly saw it. I also learned so much about teamwork. You hear all about it, but you have to be a strong team to be successful. You have to trust in your teammates and work hard to make everyone better because you’re only as strong as your weakest link,” Morris added.
More than a decade after Morris, Julie Williams played as a middle hitter on the Indian squad from 1996-2001. Today she has returned and has been a part of the volleyball coaching staff at the school for the last 10 years. “Playing volleyball for Fort has given me a lifelong love the game. Volleyball really teaches you the importance of trusting the people around you. Fort has a very strong volleyball tradition. Celebrating this milestone is a way to honor the past and get alumni to come cheer for the present,” she said.
Another former player who also returned to coach with the program is Wendy Hull who was a defensive specialist, now called libero, for the squad from 1997-2001. For her, volleyball is a community and family tradition. Both Hull and her mother Bonnie Ball have coached volleyball at Fort and Hull hopes that her daughter, now in kindergarten at Clymore, will one day take the court in a blue and white uniform.
Hull pointed to the community leadership that is a part of the Fort volleyball program. “Honoring this milestone is important because not only has Fort Defiance seen success with its volleyball program over the 40-year-period, but the team helps out in many ways within the community, including participating in the Fort Defiance community makeover day. They are also known for being student athletes and have earned several team academic awards. The tradition of being excellent both on and off the floor is something Fort volleyball should be proud of,” Hull explained.
The effects of the Fort volleyball program have been far reaching. Amy Moore, the head volleyball coach at Riverheads, gained her love of the game as a setter under Coach Huffman from 1988-1992. She has powerful memories of winning the state championship – “A feeling of success, pride, and joy all wrapped up in one,” she recalled fondly.
“While Fort volleyball taught me many volleyball skill sets, I also learned invaluable life traits including teamwork, cooperation, sacrifice, work ethic, and commitment that I have carried with me into my profession,” she said.
Without a doubt much has changed in the game of volleyball in the last 40 years and the regular season is now in the fall, not the winter.
“The game is much more fast paced then it was in the beginning and it has evolved, as most sports have, throughout the years with many changes...side out scoring to rally scoring (which made the sport much more “fan friendly”),” said Coach Leonard. “It also has evolved into less “whistle stops” so that the game flows, meaning you can play the ball off any body part, including feet, there are less “double contact” calls, a serve can hit the top of the net, etc.” she explained.
The evolution of the game has been fun to watch and report. Nearly 40 years ago, I wrote a column urging the community to come out and watch the exciting new sport. Now the stands are packed with cheering families and crazed student bodies supporting the girls diving, dinking, setting, and spiking the ball with amazing athletic ability and the little girls in the stands can’t wait until they, too, are old enough to take the court.
It is a powerful legacy and a milestone worth celebrating. If you were involved with the Fort Defiance volleyball program in any way in the last 40 years, come out and celebrate your story on Monday.
For Fonda Morris, one of those earliest players and now the principal at Clymore Elementary just across the road from the Fort gymnasium, those volleyball beginnings don’t seem that long ago.
“Forty years — wow! The game has changed. Our world has changed. But one thing remains — the love for the game and the love for our people we’ve found through the game!” she said.
FV5 Community service has always been a strong component of the Fort Defiance volleyball program. For many years, the Indians have worn pink shirts in a match to help raise awareness in the fight to end breast cancer. This photo comes from the 2013 Play for the Cure match. (Photo by Beck Anhold)