Fort Defiance volleyball teams stuns Rockbridge County, advances to regional title match

LEXINGTON — Fort Defiance hitter Lani Goggin stood on the floor of the Rockbridge County High School gym Thursday night and searched for the words to describe what she was feeling.
“This was a big win. It is like a dream that still doesn’t feel real at all,” the senior, who happens also to be the two-time Shenandoah District player of the year, said softly.
Goggin and her teammates had just pulled off one of the biggest volleyball upsets in the region, combining a powerful hitting game with a no-holds-barred defense to turn back the Rockbridge Wildcats, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, in Region 3C semifinal action.
To put the victory into perspective, last year the Fort girls lost just two matches in the regular season and one in the regionals, all to Rockbridge. This year the team has suffered just two losses, both to Rockbridge. In fact, in the last 11 meetings between the two volleyball powerhouses, this is the first time that the Indians have come out on top.
“I have played on varsity since I was a freshman and we have never beaten them until tonight. Everyone really wanted this,” Goggin added.
Fort will travel to Rustburg, the region’s top seed and the defending state champions, on Saturday for the Region 3C championship match at 3 p.m. Rustburg turned back Spottswood in three straight games Thursday. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Fort girls will play in the state Class 3 quarterfinals on Nov. 13. If the Indians win Saturday then they will host the Region 3D runner-up. If they lose, then they travel to the Region 3D champion’s home court.
It was clear from the opening serve that Fort Defiance came to Lexington ready to play hard. With Goggin, Ellie Cook and Caroline Simonetti taking feeds from Baylee Blalock, the visiting Indians matched the Wildcats point for point in the early going.
Rockbridge, behind the steady serving of Sophie Vaught and a strong hitting game, gradually inched the home team in front, 14-9. Addison Hammond’s service ace and Goggin’s kill turned the momentum back to Fort, however. Smart net play locked the game at 16-all and then Lindsay Atkins served up an ace to put Fort up 17-16.
Although the game would be tied three more times, the last at 19-19, the Wildcats could not turn back the Fort tide that was rising. Simonetti had a spike and a dink, Ella Shreckhise stuck the ball back over the net and Cook added a service ace to finish off the game at 25-21.
A stunned Rockbridge jumped out quickly in game two, 4-1, but Fort held steady with a defense that was bringing up almost everything that the Wildcats were dishing out. Still, Rockbridge was leading 19-17 with momentum on its side when Fort called a timeout.
Hammond’s serving and Goggin’s kills brought the game to a 21-all tie. A series of Rockbridge miscues finished the second game in Fort’s favor, 25-21.
Sensing victory, the Indians were not to be denied in game three. After being down 1-2, the Indians clamped down and never allowed Rockbridge to lead after that. The game was locked at 7-7and that’s as close as the Wildcats got the rest of the evening. The Indians were up 23-14 as Rockbridge County posted a last ditch effort behind the serving of Maddie Dahl to draw within six, 23-17.
Fort Coach Sue Leonard then called a timeout, calming her girls by telling them that they needed just two side outs to capture their long sought victory. Simonetti’s dink brought the match within one and moments later when Rockbridge failed to return a hit the Fort girls were jumping in the air to celebrate the 25-17 third-game victory.
“They played awesome. Everybody played well. It takes the bench and everybody to beat Rockbridge because they are such a good team,” said a grinning Coach Leonard. “Especially Lani (Goggin), Ellie (Cook) and Baylee (Blalock) on the net. They had a kill percentage of 29%, which is really good. Ellie and Lindsay (Atkins) were great on the defensive line and we also served really well,” she added.
For the evening, Cook had 20 digs and 8 kills, Goggin had 14 digs and 16 kills, Blalock had five kills, Atkins had 12 digs, and Mace dug up nine.