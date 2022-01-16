Fort Defiance wrestlers capture Bison Invitational

BUFFALO GAP — With five wrestlers winning their respective weight classes, the Fort Defiance Indians claimed Saturday's Bison Invitational at Buffalo Gap High School.

"This team has been the bridesmaid all year, but never the bride," Fort Defiance head coach Gary Kinzer said. "Today, we finally got married."

Led by sophomore Alec McLaren at 145 pounds, the Indians scored 167 total points for the day.

Also winning their finals matches for the Fort were senior Wyatt Fitzgerald at 113, senior Ty Thornton at 120, senior Coy Brown at 152 and sophomore Aaron Bailey at 195.

All five of the Indians' individual champions won their finals matches by pins.

"We started off slow, but when we hit the semifinals, I knew we had something going," Kinzer said.

"McLaren won the Most Valuable Wrestler Award, for his fantastic performance, but it really could have gone to any of the five who stood on top of the podium. They all wrestled with heart and aggression."

Other local winners were Waynesboro freshman Dylan Divver (106), Grace Christian freshman Zeke Cozzolino (126), Buffalo Gap senior Mark Yoder (182), Buffalo Gap junior Jacob Carter (220) and Waynesboro senior heavyweight Ian Johnson.

Runner-up honors were earned by freshman Corban Schmandt (152), sophomore Finn Gray (160) and senior Sam Vogan (170), all of Grace Christian School.

Finishing third overall were freshman Abe Hochstetter of Grace Christian (106), Waynesboro senior Rashaud Ayers (120), Fort Defiance freshman Landon Yoder (126), Grace Christian junior Trey Moffett (145), Fort Defiance junior Nate Smoker (160) and Waynesboro senior Lazarus Powell (220).

Taking fourth place were Stuarts Draft senior Jaylee Hatcher (106), Waynesboro sophomore Landon Dove (132), Staunton junior Chavieon Strother (138), Buffalo Gap senior Hunter Cline (152), Waynesboro junior Mario Alto Diaz (160), Buffalo Gap sophomore Ryan Shiflet (170) and Fort Defiance senior Jared Ramsey (182).

The Indians finished 30 points ahead of second-place Alleghany and 37 points ahead of third-place Mountain View (Stafford).

Grace Christian was fourth, Waynesboro sixth and Buffalo Gap seventh.

Also competing were Parry McCluer, East Rockingham, Rappahannock County and Hargrave Military in the 12-team field.

"We are a goofy group thrown together from all corners of the school, but something about this team just works," Kinzer said. "I'm proud of them all; top to bottom."