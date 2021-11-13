Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin takes third at state cross country meet

SALEM — On a chilly, blustery day, Fort Defiance senior Ramsey Corbin saved his best for last. Corbin turned in a strong third-place finish at the Class 3 Cross Country Championships held at Green Hill Park.
“He ran a phenomenal last cross country race,” Fort Defiance boys coach Stephen Metcalfe said. “He ran a smart race working off the lead pack and moving up throughout the race.”
Corbin finished just three seconds behind the second-place runner from team champion Abingdon.
“He really closed the gap — he just ran out of time,” Metcalfe said.
For his effort, Corbin was named to the All-State team, which included the top 15 individual runners.
Corbin toured the course in 16:07.5.
“This was all I hoped for and much more,” Corbin said. “I didn’t expect to finish third.”
Corbin finished second in the Region 3C Meet held earlier this fall.
Joining Corbin on an All-State team was teammate sophomore Abby Lane, who finished 14th overall in the girls race.
Another teammate, senior Emma Staley finished just one spot out of All-State position, taking 16th.
“Abby and Emma both ran outstanding races (both personal bests) and Allison Sheets finished her senior year very strong,” said Fort girls coach Dave Stewart.
The Indian girls were the Region 3C winners as a team and finished sixth at states.
Also competing for the Indians were Logan Braun, Bethany Lang, Trinity Neff and Dagon Wheeler for the girls and Parker Blosser and Sam Tindall for the boys.
“We were seeded sixth and finished there,” Stewart said. “We had a good day.”
In the Class 1 race, the Riverheads girls had a strong showing, finishing sixth overall.
Summer Wallace led the Red Pride with a 23rd place finish.
“We did well as a team and that’s what you want,” Riverheads head coach Kristin Berrang said.
Riverheads freshman Jackson Brammer had a strong run, finishing the course in a personal best 18:36 in the boys race finishing 28th.
Also competing for the Riverheads girls were Kelsey Back, Sierra Back, Ysabel Fernandez, Madeline Yowell and Peyton Yowell for the girls team and Levi Byer in the boys race.
The Buffalo Gap boys team competed in Class 1 and were led by junior Ben Cromer who finished 29th overall. Also competing for the Bison were Blaine Adkins, Alex Duquette, Caleb Graham, Dakota Humphries, James Lam and Cole Reed for the boys and Olivia Koveski in the girls race.
In the Class 2 boys race, Stuarts Draft senior Leorenzo Callo finished his prep cross country career with a strong showing of 17:47.5, good for 19th place.