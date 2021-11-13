Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin takes third at state cross country meet

The Indian girls were the Region 3C winners as a team and finished sixth at states.

Also competing for the Indians were Logan Braun, Bethany Lang, Trinity Neff and Dagon Wheeler for the girls and Parker Blosser and Sam Tindall for the boys.

“We were seeded sixth and finished there,” Stewart said. “We had a good day.”

In the Class 1 race, the Riverheads girls had a strong showing, finishing sixth overall.

Summer Wallace led the Red Pride with a 23rd place finish.

“We did well as a team and that’s what you want,” Riverheads head coach Kristin Berrang said.

Riverheads freshman Jackson Brammer had a strong run, finishing the course in a personal best 18:36 in the boys race finishing 28th.

Also competing for the Riverheads girls were Kelsey Back, Sierra Back, Ysabel Fernandez, Madeline Yowell and Peyton Yowell for the girls team and Levi Byer in the boys race.

The Buffalo Gap boys team competed in Class 1 and were led by junior Ben Cromer who finished 29th overall. Also competing for the Bison were Blaine Adkins, Alex Duquette, Caleb Graham, Dakota Humphries, James Lam and Cole Reed for the boys and Olivia Koveski in the girls race.