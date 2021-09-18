Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin wins Augusta County Cross Country Invitational

FISHERSVILLE — Ramsey Corbin ran through Fishersville faster than everyone else.

The Fort Defiance senior had the lowest overall time at the Augusta County Cross Country Invitational at Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday morning. Corbin was the only runner to finish under 18 minutes, coming in at a time of 17:26.3, over 40 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“I took the start of the race pretty quickly,” Corbin said. “That first uphill, I make sure I pushed up that really hard. Then there was a lot of downhills in the second and third miles, and I made sure I coasted down those really fast. I took the downhills fast. I pushed up the uphills, and I recovered in the flats.”

As a team, Fort’s boys cross country team finished second behind Maggie Walker. The girls competition also went to Maggie Walker, with the Fort Defiance girls being the top local finishing squad in third place behind second place Rockbridge County.

Fort’s Trinity Neff finished fifth place overall, with a time of 22:04.8. She was the top local female finisher.