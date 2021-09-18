Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin wins Augusta County Cross Country Invitational

FISHERSVILLE — Ramsey Corbin ran through Fishersville faster than everyone else.
The Fort Defiance senior had the lowest overall time at the Augusta County Cross Country Invitational at Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday morning. Corbin was the only runner to finish under 18 minutes, coming in at a time of 17:26.3, over 40 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
“I took the start of the race pretty quickly,” Corbin said. “That first uphill, I make sure I pushed up that really hard. Then there was a lot of downhills in the second and third miles, and I made sure I coasted down those really fast. I took the downhills fast. I pushed up the uphills, and I recovered in the flats.”
As a team, Fort’s boys cross country team finished second behind Maggie Walker. The girls competition also went to Maggie Walker, with the Fort Defiance girls being the top local finishing squad in third place behind second place Rockbridge County.
Fort’s Trinity Neff finished fifth place overall, with a time of 22:04.8. She was the top local female finisher.
“My race was very challenging,” Neff said. “Maggie Walker was really fast. Going up the hills trying to get past the three-pack of the Maggie Walker runners was really challenging. They kept their pack together and made a wall. I like going up against teams that make it a challenge. The hills were not my strongpoint today.”
Here’s how the local teams fared in Saturday’s Augusta Invitational.
Waynesboro: Waynesboro finished sixth in the boys meet and the girls meet on Saturday. Adam Groves came in the sixth overall with a score of 18:33.3. Naomi Blair finished 24th for Waynesboro with a time of 24:33.9
Wilson Memorial: Wilson Memorial finished third in the boys race and fourth on the girls side. Clark Dana was the top finisher for the Hornets boys, coming in eighth overall with a time of 18:44.9. Quinn Franklin finished seventh in the girls meet with a time of 22:16.4.
Stuarts Draft: Stuarts Draft did not record team scores in the boys meet or girls meet. Leorenzo Callo finished 10th with a time of 18:52.1. Sophia Clark was the top finisher for Draft in the girls meet with a score of 28:59.1
Fishburne Military: Fishburne Military School finished 10th overall in the boys meet. D. Larson finished 25th with a time of 20:50.7. First names for Fishburne runners were not provided on the roster.
Buffalo Gap: Buffalo Gap finished eighth in the boys meet. Ben Cromer finished fifth overall with a time of 18:32.3
“It was hard, but I liked all the competition,” Cromer said. “Hills are always a challenge whenever you are going up to the finish. You just give it all you got. We made this course a little longer. The addition to it made everything a little bit longer.”
Grace Christian: Grace Christian finished fifth overall in the girls meet. Kaitlyn Harper finished 12th overall with a time of 22:52.2. Nate Reid finished 20th with a time on the 19:58.2. Grace Christian did record a team score in the boys meet.
Fort Defiance: Fort’s Sam Tindall finished fourth individually in the boys meet with a time of 18:19.5.
“I’m the same as Ramsey at the start. I go out hard,” Tindall said. “When I hit the uphills, I try to keep myself on my toes and push my arms a lot more. Downhills, I try to go as hard as I can and get separation. Toward the end, I’m basically focused on time or, if there are a lot of people around, my place.”
Bethany Lang also finished just outside the top 10 in the 11th place in the meet.
Riverheads: Riverheads finished seventh in the girls meet and ninth in the boys meet.
Summer Wallace finished in 31st place with a time of 25:42.3, and Levi Byer finished 19th for Riverheads with a time of 19:44.7
Staunton: Staunton finished eighth in the girls meet. Freshman Brook Loar had a strong showing of ninth overall with a time of 22:23.6
“It was a hard race,” Loar said. “It’s a very hilly course and lots of loops in it. That was some tough competition.”