Fort Defiance's young football team excited about upcoming season

This is the fifth story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.
FORT DEFIANCE — One word sums up the Fort Defiance football roster heading into the 2021 season — young.
“This is the youngest group I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Dan Rolfe, who is entering his 12th season as Fort’s head coach. “There’s a lot of uncertainty heading into the season, but I’m really excited. I like this team.”
Fort finished the shortened spring season with a 1-5 record.
“I think the spring was tough for everyone,” Rolfe said. “You didn’t have a lot of time before the start of the season to prepare and you really didn’t have time to evaluate your team. Once the season started, you were just trying to survive from one game to the next. I enjoy the process of monitoring my team’s process and watching that improvement from week to week. That was hard to do in the spring.
“This preseason has been much better than the spring,” Rolfe said. “We’ve had good practices and I thought we had a good first scrimmage. We’ve got to keep improving every day.”
This fall, some youngsters will have to grow up in a hurry for the Indians. The lack of experience is evident on both sides of the football. Three starters return on the defensive side of the football, while just one starter returns on offense.
While the roster may be young, it’s not devoid of talent.
“We’ve got some young kids who can play,” Rolfe said.
The lone returning starter on offense is senior quarterback Shannon Knicely.
“Shannon wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback in the spring. A couple of guys got hurt and he stepped in and did a nice job. He’s a good football player,” Rolfe said.
Senior Riley Miller, better known for his stellar play at linebacker, will see plenty of time on offense this fall as the team’s primary ball carrier.
“We haven’t had to use Riley on offense in the past, but he’s going to carry the football a lot for us this fall. I expect him to have a big year,” the Fort head coach said.
The success of the offense will depend on the development of the O-line where the Indians have an entirely new group.
“Last year we had three new linemen, and with the way the season went, we just didn’t have time to gel as a unit,” Rolfe said. “This year we’ve got five new guys up front. We have to develop our linemen and get them playing together as a unit. I really feel good about how these guys are coming along.”
The offense will have to improve its production from the spring season. The Indians scored 38 points against Staunton in their lone victory. In the team’s five losses, Fort managed a total of just 26 points.
“No doubt we will need to be more efficient on offense,” Rolfe said. “We’ll need to avoid mistakes and find a way to finish drives.”
Miller returns to anchor a young defense. A speedy linebacker with a nose for the football, Miller was a second-team all-Shenandoah District selection in the spring.
The youthful Fort squad will certainly be tested in a tough Shenandoah District.
“There are no easy games in this district,” Rolfe said, “and it’s not just Riverheads. Stuarts Draft has played in two straight state championship games. It wasn’t that long ago that Staunton played for a state title. Gap has had some playoff teams. Wilson is coming off a good spring. There is some pretty good football being played in the area.
“I really like where this team is as we approach the start of the season,” Rolfe said. “Now we are no where close to where we need to be, but I can see so much potential with this group. I think if we can stay healthy, we’ll be fine. With a young group, you want to see your players develop and your team improve. The goal is to keep getting better every week. I’m excited to see how this group of young men develops.”