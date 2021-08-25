Fort Defiance's young football team excited about upcoming season

While the roster may be young, it’s not devoid of talent.

“We’ve got some young kids who can play,” Rolfe said.

The lone returning starter on offense is senior quarterback Shannon Knicely.

“Shannon wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback in the spring. A couple of guys got hurt and he stepped in and did a nice job. He’s a good football player,” Rolfe said.

Senior Riley Miller, better known for his stellar play at linebacker, will see plenty of time on offense this fall as the team’s primary ball carrier.

“We haven’t had to use Riley on offense in the past, but he’s going to carry the football a lot for us this fall. I expect him to have a big year,” the Fort head coach said.

The success of the offense will depend on the development of the O-line where the Indians have an entirely new group.

“Last year we had three new linemen, and with the way the season went, we just didn’t have time to gel as a unit,” Rolfe said. “This year we’ve got five new guys up front. We have to develop our linemen and get them playing together as a unit. I really feel good about how these guys are coming along.”