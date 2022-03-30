Freshman Lydia Kimmell helps lead Waynesboro girls soccer team to home win

Waynesboro freshman Lydia Kimmell’s first varsity goal came at the most opportune time.

Kimmell broke open a scoreless game with nondistrict rival Turner Ashby with just over 28 minutes remaining in the second half. The Little Giants would add an insurance goal a few minutes later, and Waynesboro’s stingy defense made sure the lead stood up in a gutsy 2-0 home win Wednesday night.

The freshman literally stepped up when her team needed her.

“Someone had settled it, and it had deflected out,” said Kimmell, the rookie midfielder said. “From there, it was just a one-time kick into the goal. When you see the pressure, you just have to play it through and hope for the best. It felt really good.”

Little Giants coach Eli Moore, whose team improved to 4-1 in nondistrict play, thinks he’ll see many more goals from Kimmell over the next four years.

“Lydia is really, really special,” Moore said. “She is a great player. She knows how to feed the ball, and she has a good head on her shoulders.”

Talented Little Giant senior Jaden Sprouse added an insurance goal at the 9:22 mark.

“I think the ball came from out wide,” Sprouse said. “I was just there. It dropped from in front of me. I settled, and then just shot. She (the keeper) got a hand on it. I thought she had it at first, and then I saw it tip.”

Seeing Sprouse find the back of the net is something Moore has grown accustomed to seeing.

“Jaden’s been here for a long time,” Moore said. “She’s all hustle.”

The Little Giants played Wednesday night’s game without their keeper as well as standout senior Kathleen Ledford. Tied 0-0 at the half, Moore challenged his team to show more aggression in the second half.

Kimmell and Sprouse responded.

Waynesboro’s defense also played a superb game, limiting Turner Ashby’s scoring opportunities.

“Our back line defense is very, very good this year,” Moore said. “They only had two shots on frame. The backline being so good this year is going to keep us in a lot of games.”

Waynesboro also won the junior varsity game 2-0 with Mikajah Dillard and Liliana Leon each scoring a goal.