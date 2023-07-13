Editor's Note Over the next several weeks, The News Virginian will look back at how each local school fared during the 2022-23 athletic year. Today: Waynesboro. Still to come: Riverheads, Staunton, Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft.

In a year full of ups and downs, the Waynesboro faithful kept their heads up.

The Little Giants received a large amount of support every time their athletes competed throughout the 2022-23 athletic year, showing the dedication of the Waynesboro community to its programs.

Here are the highlights from the 2022-23 athletic year for Waynesboro:

Bautista blazes to a state title

Swimmer Adam Bautista capped off a tremendous high school career by winning the VHSL Class 3 state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.35.

Bautista also teamed with Eli Vaughn, Sam Lorenz and Cabell Caister to finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.22) at the state meet. That same group also placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.72). Individually, Lorenz finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (22.18).

On the girls’ side, Emily Breeden finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.17), while Haley Sheffield placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.64) for the Little Giants.

Accomplishments on the track

After a solid performance at the Shenandoah District meet, the Little Giants’ boys track and field team enjoyed more success at the Region 3C meet, finishing in fourth.

Qua’ran Patterson, Amari Carter, Adam Groves, and the 4x100 relay team all brought home wins for the Little Giants. Waynesboro junior Jennifer Redifer continued her dominance at the district meet, racking up 54 points out of a possible 60.

“She’s here every day at practice and for hours after practice,” Waynesboro coach Troy Argenbright said at the time.

Competition Cheer reaches regionals

A year after fielding only six cheerleaders, Waynesboro turned heads when it qualified for regionals after a strong performance at the Shenandoah District meet. While the Little Giants’ season ended at the Region 3C meet, it was a major accomplishment for a team that only had two girls with any previous cheer experience.

“I’m really proud of their ability to push through at something that they had no idea at what they were doing. I think it’s a testament to how hard they’ve worked,” Waynesboro coach Bobbie Jarvis said at the time.

Girls tennis wins district title

The Little Giants put together a solid season on the court, stringing together wins while capturing the Shenandoah District title and earning a berth in the Region 3C tournament.

College commitments

Several Waynesboro athletes saw their goals of playing sports at the next level come to fruition.

Goalkeeper Bayley Campbell announced her intention to play soccer at Mary Baldwin, while her teammate Keghan Marion signed with Randolph College. In tennis, Steven Perry committed to playing at Bridgewater.

From the football team, wide receiver Omir Carter penned his letter to play at St. Andrew University in North Carolina, while quarterback Blake Jones will continue his career at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited for the next four or five years at Saint Vincent,” Jones said in March. “They have a good program and good coaches. I’m excited about what I can possibly bring to the team.”