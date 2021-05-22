Grace Christian baseball team wins VACA state title

The lead didn’t last lone as Westover responded with two runs in the top of the sixth. Will Talbot led off with a single and Aaron Haley followed with a base hit. Haley’s hit was misplayed in the outfield and the Bulldogs had runners at second and third and no outs. Both runners scored when Ashton Bettendorf’s grounder was misplayed for an error as the Bulldogs regained the lead 6-5.

Grace tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Peter Shifflett walked to lead off the inning and pinch runner Jack Cullom stole second. After a walk to Trey Moffett, Cullom scampered home on a base hit by Joe Riddle, knotting the score at 6-6. Westover’s Bettendorf struck out the next two batters before walking Isaiah Riddle to load the bases. Bettendorf got out of the jam by retiring Golden on a one-hopper back to the mound as the teams moved to the seventh tied at 6-6.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Westover got hits from Matthew Millner and Talbot. Isaiah Riddle then retired Haley on a fly ball to center, keeping the score tied.

Hain led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. With the infield in, Reid hit a line drive to short and Hain scampered back ot the bag to avoid the edouble play. Two pitches later, Hain raced home on a wild pitch to secure the state title for the Warriors.