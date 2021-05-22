Grace Christian baseball team wins VACA state title

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian School rallied from a 4-0 deficit Saturday afternoon and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh innng to defeat Westover Christian Academy, 7-6, and win the VACA state baseball championship at the Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.
“The guys hung in there and battled,” said Grace head coach Michael Mallory. “We knew it would take a total team effort against a good team like Westover. We made enough plays to pull it off.”
The Warriors trailed 4-0 before geting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Will Golden led off the inning with an infield single and continued to second on a throing error. Golden advanced to third on a groundout by Justin Hain and then scored on Davis Reid’s grounder to second, trimming the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-1.
After retiring Westover in order in the top of the fifth, the Warriors gained the lead with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, Ryan Damron doubled to left and Sam Lum followed with a run-scoring bloop single to right, pulling Grace to within 4-2. Lum stole second base and scored on a base hit by Isaiah Riddle to make it a one-run game. Isaiah Riddle moved from second to third on a balk and scored when Golden’s grounder was misplayed for an error, tying the score at 4-4. Golden stole second , moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hain’s groundout, giving the Warriors their first lead, 5-4.
The lead didn’t last lone as Westover responded with two runs in the top of the sixth. Will Talbot led off with a single and Aaron Haley followed with a base hit. Haley’s hit was misplayed in the outfield and the Bulldogs had runners at second and third and no outs. Both runners scored when Ashton Bettendorf’s grounder was misplayed for an error as the Bulldogs regained the lead 6-5.
Grace tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Peter Shifflett walked to lead off the inning and pinch runner Jack Cullom stole second. After a walk to Trey Moffett, Cullom scampered home on a base hit by Joe Riddle, knotting the score at 6-6. Westover’s Bettendorf struck out the next two batters before walking Isaiah Riddle to load the bases. Bettendorf got out of the jam by retiring Golden on a one-hopper back to the mound as the teams moved to the seventh tied at 6-6.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Westover got hits from Matthew Millner and Talbot. Isaiah Riddle then retired Haley on a fly ball to center, keeping the score tied.
Hain led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. With the infield in, Reid hit a line drive to short and Hain scampered back ot the bag to avoid the edouble play. Two pitches later, Hain raced home on a wild pitch to secure the state title for the Warriors.
Nine different players — Reid, Moffett, Golden, Shifflett, Damron, Lum, Joe Riddle, Isaiah Riddle and Hain — had a base hit for Grace Christian.
Isaiah Riddle came on with one out in the third inning and pitched the rest of the game for the Warriors. The lefty allowed two runs, only one earned, on five hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
“Our starter (Peter Shifflett) had some control problems early. We brought Isaiah in and he really did a good job,” said Mallory. “He’s your typical crafty lefty. His ball’s got some movement and he throws strikes.”
Riddle was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Hain, Reid and Shifflett.
Riddle was also named the state’s regular season MVP. Joining Riddle on the all-state first team were Hain, Reid and Shifflett. Golden earned a spot on the all-state second team.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 7, WESTOVER CHRISTIAN 6
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN 013 002 0 — 6 8 3
GRACE CHRISTIAN 000 141 1 — 7 8 1
Aron, Bettendorf (5) and Haley. Shifflett, Riddle (3) and Golden.
WP—Riddle. LP—Bettendorf. HR—none.