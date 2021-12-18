 Skip to main content
Grace Christian basketball teams split homecoming games
PREP BASKETBALL

STAUNTON — Grace Christian celebrated its homecoming Saturday night, and split the two nondistrict games.

The girls remained unbeaten at 7-0 by knocking off Lynchburg Homeschool 29-22. Sophomore Maddie Harper had a big double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The boys fell in overtime to Covington Boys Home 76-73. Justin Hain led the Warriors with 26 points, while Davis Reid added 13.

Grace Christian breaks for the holidays and won’t return to action until early January.

