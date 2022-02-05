Grace Christian basketball teams sweep Blue Ridge Christian

STAUNTON — Grace Christian swept past visiting Blue Ridge Christian on Saturday in VACA Central District boys and girls basketball action.
The Warrior boys cruised to a 59-42 decision behind Justin Hain’s 27 points.
Grace’s girls had a tougher time before coming away with a 43-34 victory. Aubrey Greenmun paced the Warriors with 12 points.
Both Grace Christian teams are on the road Monday at United Christian Academy.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today