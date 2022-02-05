 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Grace Christian basketball teams sweep Blue Ridge Christian

  • Updated
  • 0

STAUNTON — Grace Christian swept past visiting Blue Ridge Christian on Saturday in VACA Central District boys and girls basketball action.

The Warrior boys cruised to a 59-42 decision behind Justin Hain’s 27 points.

Grace’s girls had a tougher time before coming away with a 43-34 victory. Aubrey Greenmun paced the Warriors with 12 points.

Both Grace Christian teams are on the road Monday at United Christian Academy.

News Alert