STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian didn’t wait long to put on a show for a packed crowd on Friday night.

The Warriors dominated Ridgeview Christian defensively in the first half, using a press to convert steals and blocks into easy buckets. Grace Christian led by as many as 27 in the first half before winning 67-54 over their rivals in boys basketball action.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Grace Christian head coach George McNair said. “That press was really good for us. We haven’t run that much this year, so it was encouraging to the whole team to be able to run it so effectively. You can typically tell in the first few minutes what kind of night we’re going to have. If we come out with energy and intensity, we’re going to be good.”

Davis Reid erupted in the first quarter for the Warriors, scoring 10 points with a pair of triples. Justin Hain dominated the paint in the second quarter, scoring 16 first-half points. While those two flourished, Ryan Brent frequently found himself on the receiving end of an outlet pass for a fastbreak layup as Grace entered the intermission with a 21-point lead.

“We’ve played together for so long that we know where each other are, even without looking,” Brent said. “We found a lot of transition buckets. That was key.”

Ridgeview adapted offensively in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first-half woes. The Crusaders cut the lead to 13 in the fourth quarter but could not come any closer than that before the final buzzer.

Brent led the Warriors with 21 points, while Reid scored 20 and Hain provided 19.

For Ridgeview, Isaiah Painter racked up 17 points.

With the win, the Warriors completed the season sweep of Ridgeview.

“I’ve played them ever since I was in fourth grade, and I’ve just loved playing them ever since,” Brent said of the rivalry. “I know all those guys, and it’s always a great competition.”

McNair said games between the two teams always result in a high-energy environment.

“They always play up for us,” McNair said. “They’re always ready for us, and the fans on both sides are always intense. We don’t get that every game, so it’s cool to come in here and know that’s going to be the environment.”

RIDGEVIEW 54, GRACE CHRISTIAN 67

RIDGEVIEW 8 14 13 19 — 54

GRACE CHRISTIAN 20 23 10 14 — 67

RIDGEVIEW (54) — Nice 1 4-6 7, Brown 4 0-1 9, Painter 6 5-6 17, Rogers 1 3-4 5, Salcedo 1 0-0 3, Romanin 0 2-2 2, Spencer, Griffin, Thompson, Beiler, Wonderley, TOTALS 13 14-19 54.

GRACE CHRISTIAN (67) — Brent 10 0-1 21, Carter 1 0-0 3, Reid 7 4-7 20, Hain 9 1-7 19, Lum 0 0-2 0, Shirley 1 0-0 2, Hinkle 1 0-0 2, Peltola, Gingerich, Fitzgerald, Farlow, Schwartz, TOTALS 29 5-17 67.