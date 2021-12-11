 Skip to main content
Grace Christian boys basketball team falls to Smith Mountain Lake
BOYS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian boys basketball team falls to Smith Mountain Lake

STAUNTON — Grace Christian came out on the short end of a 47-37 decision to Smith Mountain Lake Academy on Saturday in nondistrict boys basketball.

Justin Hain scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors, while Davis Reid added 13 points.

Grace (2-2) travels to Regents School on Tuesday.

