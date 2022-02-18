Grace Christian boys basketball team takes down rival Ridgeview Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian got a measure of payback Friday night to reach the VACA North Region championship as the Warriors whipped Ridgeview Christian 58-40 on the Crusaders’ court in a semifinal clash of area private school rivals.

The Crusaders handled Grace Christian 64-47 in their final regular-season meeting in Staunton. The Warriors weren’t about to forget and returned the favor.

Justin Hain powered Grace’s victory with 23 points and Davis Reid added 13.

For the Crusaders, Isaac Nice led the way with 10.

Besides putting the Warriors into the 3:30 p.m. Saturday championship game back at Ridgeview Christian against defending VACA state champion Regents School, which romped over United Christian Academy 60-22 in its semifinal, they also clinched a berth into next week’s VACA state tournament. The state tourney begins Monday and Tuesday with the quarterfinal round and the Warriors will host a game. The semifinals and championship are scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Timberlake Christian.

Ridgeview Christian had already earned a berth in the state tournament by virtual of winning the Central District regular season championship. The Crusaders will be on the road either Monday or Tuesday for a quarterfinal clash at the No. 2 seed from the South Region.

The Crusaders play United Christian Academy in the 11:45 a.m. Saturday consolation game at United Christian Academy.

