Grace Christian boys basketball team to play for VACA state title

FOREST — Grace Christian wiped out a five-point halftime deficit Friday night by limiting rival Ridgeview Christian to two third-quarter points as the Warriors overcame the Crusaders 55-50 in the semifinals of the VACA boys basketball state tournament played at Timberlake Christian.

The victory propels the Warriors in the 3:30 p.m. Saturday championship clash against Westover Christian, which ousted Regents School 55-51 in the other semifinal. Regents School won the VACA state title two years ago, but opted out of last season because of COVID-19.

Ridgeview Christian, which lost three of four meetings to the Warriors this season, led Grace Christian 29-24 at halftime. The Warriors turned up the offense and defense in the third quarter to outscore the Crusaders 15-2 to take a 39-31 advantage into the final eight minutes.

Ridgeview Christian cut the margin to 53-50 with just over a minute remaining, but Levi Nice’s open look at a tying 3-pointer went begging.

Justin Hain led the Warriors with 19 points, while Ethan Avery tallied 15.

For the Crusaders, who will play Regents School in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nice poured in a game-high 28 points and Matthew Elijah had 12.

