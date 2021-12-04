 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Christian boys, girls basketball teams win titles
0 comments
PREP BASKETBALL

Grace Christian boys, girls basketball teams win titles

{{featured_button_text}}

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys and girls basketball captured the championships Saturday at the tip-off tournaments hosted by the Warriors.

The Warrior boys (2-1) dominated Harrisonburg Homeschool 55-21 for the title behind Ethan Avery’s 12 points.

Grace’s girls (2-0) outlasted Chelsea Academy 42-36. Julia Dryer had six points and 15 rebounds, while also being chosen as the tournament MVP. Lucy Wells tallied 12 points and made the first team all-tourney.

The Warriors begin VACA Central District play Tuesday with home games against Blue Ridge Christian.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Football coach Bronco Mendenhall shocks UVA, will resign after bowl game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert