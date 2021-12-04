Grace Christian boys, girls basketball teams win titles

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys and girls basketball captured the championships Saturday at the tip-off tournaments hosted by the Warriors.
The Warrior boys (2-1) dominated Harrisonburg Homeschool 55-21 for the title behind Ethan Avery’s 12 points.
Grace’s girls (2-0) outlasted Chelsea Academy 42-36. Julia Dryer had six points and 15 rebounds, while also being chosen as the tournament MVP. Lucy Wells tallied 12 points and made the first team all-tourney.
The Warriors begin VACA Central District play Tuesday with home games against Blue Ridge Christian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
