Grace Christian boys, girls basketball teams win tournament openers

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up victories Friday night in the tip-off tournament hosted by the Warriors.
The boys whipped Highland County 61-46 in their semifinal contest. Justin Hain led the Warriors with 20 points and Ryan Brent added 18.
The girls also dominated Highland County 46-21 behind Julia Dryer’s 12 points.
Grace’s girls play Chelsea Academy on Saturday in the 3 p.m. championship. Chelsea Academy routed Timberlake Christian 47-27 in its semifinal.
The Warrior boys face Harrisonburg Homeschool in the 4:30 p.m. championship. Harrisonburg knocked off Bath County 50-32 in the semifinals.
News Virginian Staff Reports
