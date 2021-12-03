 Skip to main content
Grace Christian boys, girls basketball teams win tournament openers
PREP BASKETBALL

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up victories Friday night in the tip-off tournament hosted by the Warriors.

The boys whipped Highland County 61-46 in their semifinal contest. Justin Hain led the Warriors with 20 points and Ryan Brent added 18.

The girls also dominated Highland County 46-21 behind Julia Dryer’s 12 points.

Grace’s girls play Chelsea Academy on Saturday in the 3 p.m. championship. Chelsea Academy routed Timberlake Christian 47-27 in its semifinal.

The Warrior boys face Harrisonburg Homeschool in the 4:30 p.m. championship. Harrisonburg knocked off Bath County 50-32 in the semifinals.

