Grace Christian boys, girls easily reach VACA state semifinals

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams came away with easy victories Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VACA state tournament.
The boys thumped Faith Christian-Roanoke 70-51, while the girls crushed Timberlake Christian 30-9.
Justin Hain led the Warriors with 25 points, while Davis Reid added 14.
For the girls, Aubrey Greenmun had 10 points.
The state semifinals and championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Timberlake Christian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
