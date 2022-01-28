Grace Christian boys win; girls stumble

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys basketball squad picked up a close victory Thursday night over Roanoke Valley Christian, while the Warrior girls suffered a 44-39 setback in nondistrict action.

Sophomore Justin Hain sparked the boys’ victory with 25 points, while freshman Davis Reid poured in 12 as the Warriors improved to 4-6 on the season.

For the girls, who dropped to 8-3, freshman Aubrey Greenmun scored 12 points and senior Sophie Yeomans contributed 10.

Both Grace teams are back on the court Saturday for VACA Central District clashes with Blue Ridge Christian School. Those games will be played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

