Grace Christian girls basketball team advances in VISAA tournament

STAUNTON — Grace Christian advanced in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) girls basketball tournament Tuesday night after the Warriors ousted Brunswick Academy 42-29 in a first-round clash.
Lucy Wells sparked the Warriors with 15 points, while Sophie Yeomans tallied 10.
Grace Christian (16-5) has a state quarterfinal matchup 5 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Chapel in Woodbridge.
News Virginian Staff Reports
