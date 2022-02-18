Grace Christian girls basketball team charges into VACA North Region championship game

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian had an easy time reaching the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament championship game Friday after the Warriors thumped Fresta Valley Christian 44-20 in the semifinals played at Ridgeview Christian.

The Warriors had already clinched a spot in next week’s VACA state tournament by getting a bye into the regional semifinals. The North Region is sending four teams to state play vs. four teams from the South Region. The state tourney begins Tuesday with the quarterfinal round. The semifinals and championship are scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Timberlake Christian.

Fresta Valley Christian had reached the semifinals by eliminating host Ridgeview Christian in Monday’s quarterfinals by outscoring the Crusaders 17-1 in the fourth quarter for a 35-29 victory.

Lucy Wells and Aubrey sparked the Warriors with 10 points apiece.

Grace Christian faces either Blue Ridge Christian or Regents School in the championship game 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeview Christian.

