Grace Christian girls basketball team falls in VISAA quarterfinals

WOODBRIDGE — Seventh-seeded Grace Christian saw its girls basketball season come to an end Wednesday night after the Warriors fell 42-37 to second-seeded Christ Chapel in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III tournament.
Aubrey Greenmun led the Warriors with 10 points and Lucy Wells tallied nine in the hard fought contest
Grace Christian finished the season with a 16-6 record.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
