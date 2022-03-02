 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian girls basketball team falls in VISAA quarterfinals

WOODBRIDGE — Seventh-seeded Grace Christian saw its girls basketball season come to an end Wednesday night after the Warriors fell 42-37 to second-seeded Christ Chapel in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III tournament.

Aubrey Greenmun led the Warriors with 10 points and Lucy Wells tallied nine in the hard fought contest

Grace Christian finished the season with a 16-6 record.

