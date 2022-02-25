Grace Christian girls basketball team reaches VACA title game

FOREST — Grace Christian advanced into the VACA girls basketball state tournament championship game Friday night after the Warriors handed Temple Christian a 50-40 loss in the semifinals played at Timberlake Christian.
The Warriors play Central District rival Blue Ridge Christian for the championship 12:30 p.m. Saturday back at Timberlake Christian. Blue Ridge Christian escaped Roanoke Valley Christian 63-59 in the other semifinal battle.
Sophomore Lucy Wells sparked the Warriors’ triumph over South Region foe Temple Christian with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.