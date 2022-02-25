 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian girls basketball team reaches VACA title game

FOREST — Grace Christian advanced into the VACA girls basketball state tournament championship game Friday night after the Warriors handed Temple Christian a 50-40 loss in the semifinals played at Timberlake Christian.

The Warriors play Central District rival Blue Ridge Christian for the championship 12:30 p.m. Saturday back at Timberlake Christian. Blue Ridge Christian escaped Roanoke Valley Christian 63-59 in the other semifinal battle.

Sophomore Lucy Wells sparked the Warriors’ triumph over South Region foe Temple Christian with 18 points and seven rebounds.

