Grace Christian girls basketball team remains unbeaten

STAUNTON — Grace Christian remained unbeaten on the young girls basketball season Saturday after the Warriors upended the Smith Mountain Lake Academy Ospreys 38-17 in nondistrict action.
Aubrey Greenmun sparked a balanced Warriors scoring attack with nine points, while also dominating the boards with 13 rebounds.
Grace (4-0) travels Tuesday to Regents School in Charlottesville for a VACA contest.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today