Grace Christian girls basketball team remains unbeaten
GIRLS BASKETBALL

STAUNTON — Grace Christian remained unbeaten on the young girls basketball season Saturday after the Warriors upended the Smith Mountain Lake Academy Ospreys 38-17 in nondistrict action.

Aubrey Greenmun sparked a balanced Warriors scoring attack with nine points, while also dominating the boards with 13 rebounds.

Grace (4-0) travels Tuesday to Regents School in Charlottesville for a VACA contest.

