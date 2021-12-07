Grace Christian girls basketball team rolls over Blue Ridge Christian

STAUNTON — Grace Christian kicked off its VACA Central District schedule Tuesday night with a 44-33 victory over Blue Ridge Christian in girls basketball.
Kaitlyn Harper sparked the Warriors with 13 points, while Aubrey Greenmun tallied 11.
The boys game scheduled against Blue Ridge Christian was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Grace Christian (3-0, 1-0) is off until Saturday when the boys and girls host Smith Mountain Lake Academy.
