PREP BASKETBALL

Grace Christian girls basketball team stays unbeaten; boys lose

MADISON HEIGHTS — Grace Christian’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten Tuesday after the Warriors escaped Temple Christian 47-43 in nondistrict action.

Aubrey Greenmun led the Warriors with 12 points and eight rebounds. All seven players who played scored to pace a balanced attack.

Grace Christian’s boys fell to Temple Christian 42-37. Justin Hain had 11 points for the Warriors.

Grace’s girls (8-0) hit the road Thursday to Southwest Virginia Homeschool. The boys (3-5) are off until Tuesday when they travel to New Covenant.

