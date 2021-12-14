Grace Christian girls basketball team stays unbeaten; boys lose

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Grace Christian’s girls basketball team kept its unbeaten season intact Tuesday as the Warriors knocked off Regents School 27-17 in a VACA clash.
Grace’s boys fell to the Lions, who are the defending VACA state champions, 54-39.
Julia Dryer and Kaitlyn Harper sparked the balanced Warrior girls with six points apiece. The team had seven players break into the scoring column.
In the boys game, Justin Hain led the way with 17 points, while Ryan Brent added 11.
Both Grace Christian teams have a big VACA Central District showdowns Thursday at rival Ridgeview Christian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
News Virginian Staff Reports
