Grace Christian girls basketball team suffers first loss

ROANOKE — Grace Christian suffered its first girls basketball loss of the season Thursday as the Crusaders fell 32-19 to Southwest Virginia Homeschool in nondistrict play.
The Conquerors are the defending VACA state champions.
Grace Christian was led by sophomore Lucy Wells with nine points and five rebounds.
Grace (8-1) travels Tuesday to New Covenant to begin a three-game week.
