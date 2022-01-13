 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian girls basketball team suffers first loss

ROANOKE — Grace Christian suffered its first girls basketball loss of the season Thursday as the Crusaders fell 32-19 to Southwest Virginia Homeschool in nondistrict play.

The Conquerors are the defending VACA state champions.

Grace Christian was led by sophomore Lucy Wells with nine points and five rebounds.

Grace (8-1) travels Tuesday to New Covenant to begin a three-game week.

