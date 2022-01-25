Grace Christian girls, boys basketball teams suffer close losses

STAUNTON — Southwest Virginia Homeschool dealt the Grace Christian Warriors a heartbreaking 26-25 loss Tuesday in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Conquerors, the defending VACA state champions, completed the season sweep of the Warriors with the victory in a defensive struggle.
Maddie Harper led a balanced scoring attack for Grace (8-2) with seven points.
Grace Christian’s boys went on the road Tuesday and dropped a tough 59-51 decision at Covington Boys Home. Justin Hain led the Warriors (3-6) with 16 points, while Davis Reid tallied 12.
Both Grace Christian teams are home Thursday for a visit from Roanoke Valley Christian.