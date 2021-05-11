 Skip to main content
Grace Christian golf team blitzes field for VACA state title
PREP GOLF

Grace Christian golf team blitzes field for VACA state title

Grace Christian

The Grace Christian golf team captured the school’s first VACA state championship Monday at The Club at Ironwood. The team included, from left, coach Tim Fitzgerald, Alex Nichols, Isaiah Farlow, Caleb Maas, Preston Fitzgerald, Maddie Helmick, Titus Peltola and coach Cleve Helmick.

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s waltzed to a 32-shot victory Monday at The Club at Ironwood to capture the school’s first VACA state tournament golf championship.

The Warriors had an 18-hole total of 355 to easily outdistance runner-up Faith Christian of Roanoke, which tallied a 387. Timberlake Christian finished third with a 408.

Caleb Maas led the Warriors with an 86, while Preston Fitzgerald and Maddie Helmick each carded 87s. Isaiah Farlow was the fourth Grace counter with a 95.

Fitzgerald, Maas and Helmick were also named to the all-state team.

